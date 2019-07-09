News Brief: McCree founder returns, conducts free theater arts workshop Saturday

One of the founders of the New McCree Theater, Anderson Johnson, returns to Flint to conduct a workshop covering many aspects of theatre arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Lunch and snacks will be served. For more information, call 810-787-2200.

Johnson, currently director of Theatre Studies at the New Jersey City University, was an original participant in McCree Theatre’s programs in 1970 when the theatre was established by C.S. Mott Community College, according to a press release announcing the event.

From there, he studied theatre at the University of Michigan and at New York University (NYU) where he received an MFA in theatre.

Since then, Johnson has served as acting director and story editor at the historic Negro Ensemble Company, as director/consultant at the New Federal Theatre in New York, as director of the Frederick Douglass Creative Arts Center in New York, and as a consultant with the Young Filmmaker’s Institute.

He has directed such theatre classics as First Breeze of Summer, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, For Colored Girls Who Consider Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf, Birdland,and Samm Art William’s Home. His film credits include Torture of Mothers, Death of a Prophet,and the documentary, the Black Theatre Movement.

–EVM Staff

