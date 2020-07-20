“FACES of Flint” GOTV videos going public

It’s happening!

The premiere, LIVE ON ZOOM, of

“FACES of Flint: a message from the anvil of American democracy”

Two “Get out the vote” videos produced by East Village Magazine feature 130 Flint residents offering a heart-touching Get Out the Vote message. Featuring narration by Flint poet laureate Semaj Brown and East Village Magazine Editor at Large Ted Nelson, the two videos also include music by Erik McIntyre, violinist William Harvey, and Mustard’s Retreat’s David Tamulevich. Photos produced by Flint native Dan White. Be among the first to see these stunning and significant productions from the heart of Flint.

Supported with major funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, the Flint Area League of Women Voters, and numerous individual donors locally and across the country.

When:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

7 p.m.

Join us for the debut, live on Zoom, with opportunities to hear from our team at East Village Magazine. If you are unable to join the Zoom debut, we will also be streaming to Facebook and YouTube.

Zoom meeting link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 89318067669?pwd= Y013Rm1FRnlWd01OUTVVbzd1YjExUT 09

Passcode: faces

Watch on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/ eastvillagemagazine/live

YouTube:

www.youtube.com/ eastvillagemagazine

In case you need them, here are instructions for using Zoom:

It is not necessary to have Zoom downloaded on your phone or computer

Click on the Zoom link in the instructions

The video starts at 7 p.m. but you can click on the link before 7 p.m.

If you click on the Zoom link before 7 you will be placed in a “waiting room” where you can wait for the host to let you into the video viewing.

You will be notified by a window on your screen that says something like “waiting for the host to let you in.” When you see that wait patiently.

Once you’re in the video viewing area you can control the volume by clicking a microphone icon at the bottom of the screen to mute or unmute yourself.

Also, make sure your computer or phone’s volume is turned up.

During the discussion times you can participate by video (allowing yourself to be seen on other’s screens) by clicking the video icon at the bottom of the screen.

Please be aware that the host can mute you at any time.

At the top of your phone or computer screen there is a place for you to control how many screens marked by a series of dots or small squares in a cluster. This will allow you to choose which screens you see on your screen.

