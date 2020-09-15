Neeley offers “Conversations in the Courtyard” for Flint residents

Starting Thursday, Sept. 17, Flint residents are invited to meet with Mayor Sheldon Neeley for what the city has announced will be “Conversations in the Courtyard.”

Designed as scheduled one-on-one conversations between residents and the mayor, the sessions will take place in the court yard behind City Hall.

No specific times are set. Interested residents are asked to call the mayor’s office at (810) 766-7346 to make an appointment. Appointments are required.

The sessions will give residents an opportunity to “raise any issues or questions” they wish to discuss, according to a press release announcing the new program. The “Conversations in the Courtyard” are set up to allow for additional health/COVID precautions, including hosting the meetings outdoors and by appointment to limit crowding. Social distancing will be enforced and masks required for all who are able to wear one.

The public is asked to park in the parking lot off Seventh Street.

“It is an honor to serve as mayor and my office will always be open and accessible to residents,” Mayor Neeley said. “It is vitally important to me that we resume these meetings to keep our community moving in a positive direction.”

–EVM Staff

