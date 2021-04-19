Starting now: voters can apply for, receive and submit absentee ballots in City Clerk’s office; new hours announced

By Tom Travis

Voters can begin in-person voting at the City Clerk’s office on the 2nd floor of City Hall located at 1001 S. Saginaw Street, 48502. In a press release the City Clerk’s office announced their office hours during the upcoming voting season for the May 4, 2021 election.

The City Clerk’s office will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through election day, May 4 for voters to receive absentee ballots over the counter. In addition, the Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for voters.

Registered voters have the right to apply for, receive and submit an absentee ballot in person at the City Clerk’s office until 4 p.m. Monday, May 3, the day before the election. If voters want to request their absentee ballot be mailed to them, the request must be received by the Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Friday, April 30.

Absentee ballot request also available online

Michigan residents also may request an absentee ballot online.

Absentee ballots may be mailed in, submitted in person at the City Clerk’s office, or returned using the drop box in front of City Hall.

Michigan voters can find more information on their voter registration at www.vote.org/state/michigan

Voters have the right to register for the election and immediately obtain an absentee ballot during the 14 days leading up to the election and on Election Day. Voters who register to vote, or update their address on election day, may vote by absentee ballot in the clerk’s office.

Voters requiring additional information about the May 4 election should contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766-7413.

Ballot items for Flint residents

EVM previously reported on the May 4 election with information of what can be expected on the ballot, that article can be accessed by clicking this link or it is included below. The May 4 ballot includes millage support for police and fire protection, public transit, and community mental health services, along with a surcharge on 9-1-1 services.

On the ballot for Flint residents

Four items of interest for Flint residents are on the May 4 ballot. A complete list of ballot items can be viewed at the end of this article from the Genesee County website.

Millage renewal of the City of Flint police and fire protection

A renewal of the City of Flint Police and Fire protection millage. The renewal would allow for 6 mills ($6.00 per $1,000) on the taxable property value from Jan 1, 2022 through Dec 31, 2026. The sole purpose of this funding will be for police and fire protection. The City estimates six mills would raise approximately $4.7 million in the first year of renewal, according to the Genesee County website.

Millage renewal for public transportation

An addition millage renewal will be on the ballot for public transportation. The millage would renew at .60 mills ($.60 per $1,000) on the taxable property value from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2027. The sole purpose of this funding will be for funding public transportation services in the City of Flint by the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA). The City estimates $.60 mills would raise approximately $472,000 in the first year of the renewal.

9-1-1 surcharge for Genesee County

Also on the ballot will be a 9-1-1 surcharge for all of Genesee County. If approved by the voters the surcharge will allow for a charge on all landline, wireless and voice over the internet protocol service users located within Genesee County of up to $1.86 per month. This surcharge would be in place until December 31, 2026. The funds will be used for 9-1-1 emergency call answering and dispatch services within Genesee County including facilities, equipment, maintenance and operating costs, according to the Genesee County website.

Millage for Genesee Health System’s community mental health

This millage is for the purposes of reinforcing the Genesee Health System (GHS) with sufficient public health infrastructure to improve the treatment of people with mental health needs, to address law enforcement/first responders with crisis intervention teams and mental health response training, to address law enforcement/mental health co-response and jail diversion, to address court/corrections mental health supports and services, to address suicide and crisis prevention, to address schools crisis and de-escalation, to address crisis center and crisis stabilization and to address health and wellness for vulnerable populations.

The millage on the ballot is an increased amount of $0.94 per $1,000 of taxable property for a period of 10 years. The millage increase would begin with the 2021 levy and extend through 2030. According to the Genesee County website it will raise $9.5 million in the first year.

Out of the $9.5 million approximately $298,584 will be dispersed in the first year to other municipalities throughout the county, according to the Genesee County website.

EVM Managing Editor, Tom Travis, can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

