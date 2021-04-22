Shelter of Flint hosts “Drive-Up Breakfast” fundraiser to help provide homes for homeless

Shelter of Flint is hosting “A Home of Their Own Drive-Up Breakfast” from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. May 4 to raise funds to support moving homeless families into a home of their own.

Individual tickets start at $50. Participants must reserve their breakfast and pick-up time in advance. Ticket holders may then drive up to the Ascension Genesys Banquet & Conference Center to pick up a continental breakfast.

“In the wake of COVID we have had to find creative ways to support our essential work of providing shelter and support to women and families experiencing homelessness. It’s been a rough year for everyone, but it has been unimaginably tough for the families we care for,” Shelter of Flint’s Development Director, Shelly Hoffman remarked. “This event will provide funding that allows Shelter of Flint to continue its work of moving families from homelessness to a home of their own and there is nothing quite like the smile on a parent’s face when they learn they have a home to move their family to,” Hoffman said.

Shelter of Flint provides a 78-bed emergency shelter for women and families, a street outreach program, and permanent supportive housing. Shelter of Flint has been in operation since 1983, integrating programs and services with safe, affordable housing to help low income and homeless individuals and families achieve independence and stability.

The title sponsor of the event is ELGA Credit Union. ABC 12 is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include HAP, Hurley Medical Center, Piper Management, Applegate Chevrolet, Molina Healthcare, Keller Williams First – The Moen Group, Edward Jones Investments, Franklin Benefit Solutions, Grant Hamady Weichert Realtors, Drs. Bobby & Nita Mukkamala, Security First Insurance, Skaff Furniture & Carpet, Superfast BPO LLC, and Taylor and Morgan.

Registration and additional details are available at shelterofflint.org/events.

EVM Staff can be reached at eastvillagemagazineflint@gmail.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

