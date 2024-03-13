Wellness expo geared toward Flint’s Black families scheduled for March 15

By EVM Staff

Hamilton Community Health Network and Flint Area Links, Incorporated will host a wellness exhibition geared toward Flint’s Black families on March 15, 2023.

The “Black Family Wellness Expo” is set to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hamilton’s main clinic, located at 2900 N. Saginaw St. in Flint.

In a March 12 press release, organizers noted the expo will include safety preparedness training, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, behavioral health education, chronic kidney disease education, blood pressure and glucose screenings, and the opportunity to register for Flint’s newly-launched Rx Kids program.

Organizations participating in the expo include: Molina Healthcare, HAP CareSource, Meridian, Mott Children’s Health Center, The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, The State Bank, Flint Police Department and Mott Community College Department of Public Safety.

“Over the past several years, we have noticed that many area families are not receiving regular medical care or screenings,” said Karen Pugh, president of Flint Area Links. “We have partnered with Hamilton Community Health Network and our other community partners to create a one-stop location for people to access the resources they need and to provide an opportunity for them to enroll in critical health care programs to benefit the entire family.”

Pugh also noted her organization would be giving away gift cards, a tablet, car seats, and other prizes to families who attend on Friday.

