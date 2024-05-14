Flint City Bucks receive warm welcome from organization, community at downtown reception

By Kate Stockrahm

Though the Flint City Bucks’ season opener isn’t until May 25, the semi-professional soccer team’s founder, Dan Duggan, is already predicting a winning season ahead.

“Moving this team to Flint was an absolute home run,” Duggan said from the podium at a Bucks welcome reception on May 13, 2024. “We’ll have our own conversations about what we’re going to do on the field, [but] I can tell you one thing ladies and gentlemen: we’re going to win.”

The Bucks have been around for nearly 30 years, starting out in Saginaw, Mich. in 1995.

After moving around the state, the team landed in Flint in 2019 and has since seen multiple players — many of whom hail from countries outside of the United States — move on to professional teams.

“What I’ve learned from watching the Flint City Bucks is the players come from across the globe and somehow transcend language and culture differences to play their hearts out for our community,” said Greg Viener, president of the mid-Michigan region of Huntington National Bank, where the welcome reception was held. “And to be involved in a sport that they love, [to have] a chance to make their dreams come true, and to make Flint proud in the process.”

Coach Paul Doroh, who led the Bucks to a USL League Two conference championship win last season, told East Village Magazine he’s most looking forward to working with the players again this year.

“That’s really where I get my joy from, from working with them on a daily basis and seeing their successes on the field,” he said, adding that he believes the team’s strength will remain in its attack-minded play.

“It’s a very exciting style of soccer,” Doroh added before encouraging the Flint community, whether they think they like soccer or not, to come out to a Bucks game this season. “It’s a great atmosphere. They’ll fall in love with it.”

The Flint City Bucks’ 2024 season kicks off at the team’s home field of Atwood Stadium on Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

The 2024 Bucks team, which includes college players from 14 countries, including Canada, England, Haiti, Iraq, Jamaica, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, and the United States, will continue their tour around the Flint area with a meet and greet event at Fenton Winery & Brewery at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15.

