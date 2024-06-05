City of Flint to update Imagine Flint Comprehensive Plan, asks for resident feedback

EVM Staff

During the month of June, the City of Flint Department of Business and Community Services will host community meetings in each ward to kick off the Imagine Flint Comprehensive Plan Update.

The plan, formerly known as the “Imagine Flint Master Plan,” helps determine land use and other planning policy throughout the city, and the goal is adoption of an updated plan by December 2025.

The City of Flint’s former plan was adopted more than 10 years ago, before the Flint Water Crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the end of emergency management. Not only is revisiting the plan required by law, according to a City of Flint press release on May 28, updates “are needed to reflect the Flint community’s priorities for neighborhoods, housing, infrastructure, transportation, and economic development.”

“It’s important for our community to update the comprehensive plan in light of population changes, the adoption of a new zoning code, and significant economic development progress over the past 10 years,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Updating the comprehensive plan will provide a framework for meeting our community’s housing needs, planning for climate-resilient infrastructure, attracting investment, and bringing more jobs to Flint.”

All meetings will be hosted by Emily Doerr, Director of the City’s Business and Community Services Department, formerly the city’s Planning and Development Department. She will set the stage for what residents can expect over the 18-month community engagement process, as well as announce a calendar of community engagement meetings and answer residents’ questions.

“The City of Flint is on a positive trajectory after the last decade of challenges and this 18-month community engagement is the perfect opportunity to ensure the city’s growth is grounded in resident engagement,” Doerr said. “We are excited to document a collective vision answering the question, ‘Where is Flint going and how do we get there?’”

Flint residents can find their ward at CityofFlint.com/ward-map, and learn more about or view the city’s current plan by clicking here.

Community Engagement Kickoff Schedule

Ward 1

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Hasselbring Senior Center

1002 W Home Ave. Flint, MI 48505

Ward 2

Date: Monday, June 10, 2024

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Berston Field House

3300 Saginaw St. Flint, MI 48505

Ward 3

Date: Monday, June 24, 2024

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Kearsley Lake Golf Course Clubhouse

4266 E. Pierson Rd. Flint, MI 48506

Ward 4

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Latinx Technology and Community Center

2101 Lewis St. Flint, MI 48506

Ward 5

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Community Enrichment Center

322 E Hamilton Ave. Flint, MI 48505

Ward 6

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Mott Park Clubhouse

2401 Nolen Dr. Flint, MI 48504

Ward 7

Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Gloria Coles Flint Public Library

1026 E. Kearsley St. Flint, MI 48503

Ward 8

Date: Monday, June 17, 2024

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Swartz Creek Golf Course Clubhouse

1902 Hammerberg Rd. Flint, MI 48503

Ward 9

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: McKinley Community Center

249 Peer Ave. Flint, MI 48503

