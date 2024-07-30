Flint celebrates Disability Pride Month, the Americans with Disabilities Act

By Madeleine Graham

July is Disability Pride Month, and The Disability Network (TDN) and Genesee Health System (GHS) teamed up to celebrate with Flint-area individuals with disabilities.

The event was hosted on July 26, 2024 — the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) — at Powers High School in Flint.

Music by Jason Whiting set the tone for the festivities, with roughly 150 attendees dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the Macarena, and more.

July 26 was chosen for the celebration as its the date President George Bush Sr. signed the ADA into law in 1990, explained Luke Zelley, CEO of TDN. Prior to that, individuals with disabilities saw many barriers to employment, stigma, and other hardships that could keep them from fully enjoying their independence.

“Disability is the second highest complaint with civil rights,” said Zelley, adding that the July celebration was first hosted in TDN’s parking lot in 1998 and only had about 25 attendees.

“Many of the changes that have occurred,” he said, “happened because of self-advocacy,”

The ADA outlaws discrimination against individuals with disabilities in State and local government services, public accommodations, transportation and telecommunication. It’s also behind accessible designs for new buildings, like including wheelchair ramps, and reasonable accommodations for employment, like modified work schedules or interpreter access.

While barriers to employment and stigma can still be a problem, Zelley said, inroads have been made between the act and self-advocacy.

The July 26 celebration was inclusive of all in Flint’s community, featuring activities for those with hearing, mobility, and mental disabilities.

There were handicap-accessible bikes provided by PEAC out of Ypsilanti, Mich. and a face painting area proved particularly popular.

“I come every year,” said Charmecia Austin, “as it is for folks with disabilities and the food is alright.”

(Hot dogs and chips were on the menu, and attendees could even get a vegan hotdog in a gluten free bun.)

Corey Walker, Director of GHS’ Legacy Center Clubhouse, a psychosocial rehabilitation program noted the celebration was a family event. And Brenden Day, a member of Legacy Center stated that he enjoyed the event as it “helped people get out more” and he liked meeting people.

“It makes me feel like a part of something that is big, and I am not alone,” added Calvin Munerlyn, also a member of Legacy Center Clubhouse.

