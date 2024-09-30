City of Flint announces the death of Councilman Quincy Murphy

By EVM Staff

The flag at Flint City Hall will be lowered to half-staff today to honor the passing of Third Ward Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy.

In a press release sent in the evening of Sept. 29, 2024, city officials said “we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy. The beloved community activist and Third Ward councilman was a tireless advocate for the residents he served. We offer our deepest condolences to his family.”

Mayor Sheldon Neeley added: “My prayers are with Councilman Murphy’s family, friends, and all those who loved him. During this difficult time of grief, I ask our community to respect the privacy of Councilman Murphy’s family. This is a moment to come together as one unified community in the spirit of service that Mr. Murphy embodied.”

In a separate statement, also issued last night, Flint City Council President Ladel Lewis echoed Neeley’s sentiments and asked the community to keep Murphy’s family and friends in their prayers: “Councilman Murphy’s passion for Flint was unmatched. His dedication to blight elimination and community development is why the 3rd ward has thrived so much during his tenure. Please keep his family and friends lifted in prayer at this most difficult time.”

Murphy was elected to his first term as Flint City Councilman in November 2021. The late councilman was facing recall in the upcoming general election and set to host two town hall sessions today, Sept. 30, at Catholic Charities’ North End Soup Kitchen.

