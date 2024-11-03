Reminders from the Flint City Clerk ahead of Election Day 2024

By EVM Staff

Just ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue issued a few reminders to the city’s voters.

“If you have lost or have not yet received your absent voter ballot, please consider either coming to the City Clerk’s Office to spoil your absentee ballot and receive a new ballot, OR, consider coming to the Early Voting Site to vote in-person prior to Election Day,” a press release from Donahue’s office states.

Additionally, it says, precincts within the City of Flint were consolidated from 54 to 29 in early 2024, and two precincts have had a change in location since that time.

“New voter registration cards were issued to reflect all of these changes. However, if you are unsure about your voting precinct and/or voting location,

please contact the City Clerk’s Office directly at (810) 766-7414,” the release reads.

In further reminder, early voting hours for the City of Flint will continue through today, Sunday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Flint City Council Chambers on the third floor of Flint City Hall.

According to Donahue, voters who have not mailed or delivered their completed ballots to the Clerk’s Office may use the city’s secured ballot drop boxes, which are accessible 24-hours a day, until 8 p.m. on election night.

Those drop boxes are located at the following locations:

In front of Flint City Hall – 1101 S. Saginaw Street;

In front of the Flint Police Department – 210 E. Fifth Street;

Flint Fire Station No. 3 – 1525 M.L. King Avenue;

Flint Fire Station No. 5 – 3402 Western Road;

Flint Fire Station No. 6 – 716 W. Pierson Road; and

Flint Fire Station No. 8 – 202 E. Atherton Road.

Voting precincts open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day this Tuesday.

For additional information about the Nov. 5 General Election, please call 810-766-7414.

