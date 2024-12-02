City of Flint holiday tree lighting to take place Dec. 4

By EVM Staff

Though Thanksgiving leftovers may still be in the fridge, December is here already, and with it, so too is the City of Flint’s annual tree lighting event.

In a press release, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the city’s 2024 “City of Flint Tree Lighting” will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

“The public is invited to join city leaders for the lighting of a large tree in front of Flint City Hall along with two smaller trees. One of the smaller trees will be covered in blue lights in honor of fallen members of the police department, the other will be lit with red lights in remembrance of fallen fire firefighters. Festive multi-colored lights will cover the largest tree symbolizing joy, community and togetherness,” the release reads.

Mayor Neeley will be joined by Flint Police Chief Terence Green and Fire Chief Theron Wiggins for the event.

Following the tree lighting, attendees are invited to join the mayor and city officials in the lobby of Flint City Hall for free hot chocolate and refreshments.

