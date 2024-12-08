Another Special Flint City Council meeting called to consider leadership

By EVM Staff

After failing to elect a president and vice president at a Special Flint City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, another special meeting has been called for tomorrow, Monday, Dec. 9.

Aside from determining its leadership, the body is also slated to consider applicants to the 3rd Ward council seat, which was left vacant after the late Quincy Murphy’s passing in September.

Resolutions on the meeting’s agenda include consideration of the City’s contribution to a road improvement plan for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 to 2029; a lease extension for the City’s north side service center building; submission of a debt elimination plan for FY 2023; and a land sale necessary to complete a second building on the developing Flint Commerce Center industrial park site.

The meeting was called by 7th Ward Councilwoman Candice Mushatt and 2nd Ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis. It is set to take place at 4:15 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Flint City Hall.

