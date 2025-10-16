By EVM Staff

This year’s “Step-Up, Pick-Up” competition resulted in 13,580 pounds of trash removed from the sidewalks, lots, and streets of neighborhoods all across Flint.

According to an Oct. 16 press release from Communities First, Inc. (CFI), the organization behind the Step-Up, Pick-Up program, the annual competition “challenges neighborhood groups across Flint to compete in litter collection and neighborhood beautification efforts—while promoting sustainability, health, and civic pride.”

According the release, the 2025 competition saw 679 bags of trash collected, 243,023 steps taken, and 385 hours of volunteer time committed across the city.

“We are so proud of the community for stepping up once again,” said Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of CFI. “Our neighborhoods are cleaner, stronger, and more connected thanks to these amazing volunteers. Step-Up, Pick-Up continues to be a shining example of what it means to build healthy, vibrant communities together.”

This year’s first-place winner was the Eastside Neighborhood Cleanup, earning the top prize of $1,000 for their cleanup efforts. Last year’s winner, the Mott Park Neighborhood Association, took second place ($500) and also received an additional $250 for providing technical support and advice to other organizations as a past winner. The Flint Film Foundation secured third place, which netted the newly-established nonprofit $250.

Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First, Inc. poses with “Step Up, Pick Up” 2025 competition winners, the Eastisde Neighborhood Cleanup team, at the competition’s awards ceremony on October 4, 2025. (Photo courtesy Communities First, Inc.)

The Mott Park team also earned top honors in two additional categories: “Most Steps Taken” and “Most Volunteers.” According to CFI, a total of 43 volunteers took part across all teams this year.

In addition to Mott Park’s special awards, individual awards were also given to “Litter Champions.” These winners were awarded $50 Meijer giftcards “in recognition of their personal dedication to a cleaner Flint,” according to the press release.

The 2025 Litter Champions were: Brandon Benard, Lily Bowman, Jordan Eisman, Tammy Mont, Chad Schlosser, Kathleen Spencer, Dylan Symons, Kane Symons, and Cory Taylor.