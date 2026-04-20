By EVM Staff

The Neighborhood Engagement Hub (NEH) will open its doors to the Flint community on Monday, April 20, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an open house event and Community Toolshed season opening.

According to an NEH press release, the afternoon’s activities “will give residents, neighborhood leaders, community partners, and supporters an opportunity to tour the facility, meet the NEH team and board, learn more about NEH programming, and get connected to the resources the organization makes available to help strengthen neighborhoods across Flint.”

(Flyer courtesy Neighborhood Engagement Hub)

The April 20 event is centered around the reopening and celebration of NEH’s Community Toolshed, a resource that the organization notes “helps remove one of the most common barriers to community upkeep: access to equipment.”

The toolshed operates annually and offers Flint residents free use of outdoor landscaping, maintenance, and gardening equipment, including lawn mowers, trimmers, rototillers, and hand tools. The program also includes access to select community event equipment, such as folding tables, chairs, canopy tents, generators, lawn games, a PA system, and a popcorn machine for eligible community events.

“For many residents and neighborhood groups, that access can be the difference between wanting to improve a space and being able to do it,” organizers of today’s open house stated in the press release.

“The Community Toolshed reflects something we believe deeply at NEH: neighborhoods should not be held back by a lack of access,” said Tom Wyatt, Executive Director of the Neighborhood Engagement Hub. “When residents have the right tools, information, and support, they are better positioned to care for their blocks, respond to local needs, and create visible change in the places they live. This open house is an opportunity for people to see what is available to them, connect with our team, and be reminded that neighborhood improvement is still powerful, still possible, and still worth investing in.”

In addition to information about the toolshed, the open house will offer a broader introduction to NEH’s work and role in the community. Guests will be able to learn more about the organization’s programs and services, ask questions, and explore ways to connect with its ongoing neighborhood support efforts. Food trucks and fun activities are also planned as part of the event.

NEH is located at 3216 Martin Luther King Ave. in Flint. Its Community Toolshed is open April through October, Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.