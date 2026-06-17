By Paul Rozycki

Michigan’s primary election is on Aug. 4 this year, and while that is more than a month away, absentee ballots will be available on June 25 and voters will be able to begin early on July 24, according to the State of Michigan’s website.

There is much at stake in this year’s primary, and what follows is a list of some of the key contests and issues that Flint voters will be considering this August. While this column can only offer a list of candidates and ballot initiatives, I encourage you to take the time to learn about them before casting your vote.

In addition to finding information through traditional media coverage and campaign pages, there are also a number of websites that present information about the candidates and the election. Some of those that I find most useful include BallotReady.org, Ballotpedia.org, and Vote411.org. Each tends to update their information as campaigns develop, so head there after reading this in print!

Governor

With Governor Gretchen Whitmer being term-limited this cycle, the gubernatorial race has drawn some of the most attention in Michigan this year.

Following are the Democratic and Republican candidates who will be on the ballot in August, as voters will be picking the nominees for the major parties who will compete in November. One major surprise in this race has been the withdrawal of former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan – who was running as an independent. His candidacy was a concern for Democrats who feared that he might draw Democratic votes from the Detroit area and hurt their chances in November. We will see where his voters will go and if Duggan endorses a candidate.

Democratic candidates

Jocelyn Benson, Secretary of State

Chris Swanson, Genesee County Sheriff

Republican candidates

Mike Cox, CEO / Former MI Attorney General

John James, U.S. Representative

Perry Johnson, Perry Johnson Companies, Owner

Aric Nesbitt, State Senator, Minority Leader

U.S. Senate

When incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters announced that he wasn’t running again back in 2025, it opened the floor for strong competition as both parties seek to gain the majority in Washington. Senator Peters’ seat is considered one of the few toss-up senate races this year as his spot is one Democrats are defending in states that Trump won in 2024.

Democratic candidates

Abdul El-Sayed, 2018 gubernatorial candidate

Mallory McMorrow, State Senator

Haley Stevens, U.S. Representative

Republican candidates

Mike Rogers, former U.S. Representative

Bernadette Smith, former Michigan Republican Party co-chair

There are also a number of third party and independent candidates who are running as well. They are Doug Marsh (Green Party) and independent candidates Lydia Christensen, Craig Johnson, Jason Sherman, Thomas “TJ” Stephens, and Valerie Willis.

U.S. House District 8

The 8th Congressional District includes most of Genesee County, all of Saginaw and Bay counties and parts of Midland and Tuscola counties. It is currently represented by Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet, who was elected two years ago after Dan Kildee (D) chose not to run for reelection. The 8th District is one of 14 in the nation that was won by Trump in 2024 that is represented by a Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic Candidate

Kristen Mcdonald Rivet, Incumbent

Republican Candidates

Amir Hassan

Al Lemmo

Thomas J. Smith

State Senate

There are 38 members in Michigan’s Senate, each serving four year terms. Most of Genesee County, including the City of Flint, falls within District 27. Our current State Senator is John Cherry (D) who is running for re-election this year. The two Republican candidates are Bill Bain and Tammy Parillo.

State House, District 70

There are 110 members in the state House of Representatives and they are elected to two year terms. Candidates that will be on the ballot in Flint are Larry Hutchinson (R), incumbent Cynthia R. Neeley (D), and Rob Waskoviak (R).

Flint Mayor

Voters will have the opportunity to vote through two candidates for Mayor of Flint to the November general election ballot. The candidates on this August’s primary ballot are:

Tonya Burns

Sheldon Neeley (incumbent)

Michaiah Owens

Roshanda Womack

Flint City Council

City council members are elected to four-year terms in the same year as the mayoral and gubernatorial election. In the Flint wards where there are only one or two candidates, there won’t be a primary election as those races go straight to the general election in November. For those wards with more than two qualified candidates running, here are the candidates you will see on the primary election ballot:

First Ward

Debra Coleman

Cynthia Haynes

Arthur Woodson

Second Ward

Maurice Davis

LaQuindra Hodge

LaShawn Johnson (current Third Ward incumbent)

Ladle Lewis (incumbent)

Audrey Young

Fifth Ward

Joel Arnold

Wantwaz Davis

Jeron Dotson

DeWaun Robinson

Eighth Ward

Ezekiel Harris

Brandan Jamison

Casey Lester

Ballot issues

In addition to picking candidates for the major parties, Flint voters will also be considering four millage renewals.

Genesee County Arts Education & Cultural Enrichment millage renewal: This would renew the arts millage that supports a variety of cultural activities in the county as discussed in last month’s East Village Magazine.

This would renew the arts millage that supports a variety of cultural activities in the county as discussed in last month’s East Village Magazine. Genesee County Emergency Medical Services millage renewal: A .46 mill renewal to support emergency medical services in the county.

A .46 mill renewal to support emergency medical services in the county. Mass Transportation Authority millage renewal: A 1.51 mill renewal to support mass transportation in the county.

A 1.51 mill renewal to support mass transportation in the county. Genesee District Library millage renewal: A .95 renewal millage to support the Genesee District Library.

Plan to vote in August

There is clearly much at stake in this primary. Take time to learn about the candidates’ platforms and the issues on the ballot – and be ready to cast that ballot in any of several ways. Here are some important dates to keep in mind, courtesy of MichiganVoting.org:

NOW: You can go online to request and absentee ballot or submit a printed application. MichiganVoting.org suggests you request the ballot no later than July 14 to make sure you have time to receive and return it.

JULY 20: This is the last day to register to vote online or by mail. After this date you will need to register in person at the city clerk’s office.

JULY 21: MichiganVoting.org recommends mailing your ballot by this date to avoid postal delays. After July 21, they suggest returning your ballot in person to the Flint City Clerk’s office or an official drop box.

JULY 25: This is the first day for statewide in-person early voting. Again, details on when and where you can vote will be available from the Flint City Clerk or mi.gov/vote.

AUG. 2: Last day of statewide in-person early voting.

AUG. 3 at 4 p.m.: This is the last day to vote in person, with an absentee ballot, at the city clerk’s office. (After 4 p.m., you must vote at your polling place on Election Day.)

AUG. 4: Election Day! Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Voters who still need to register to vote can do so at the city or township clerk’s office, and then cast their ballot until 8 p.m.

One of the advantages of absentee and early voting is that you can take the time to learn about the candidates and cast an informed vote on Aug. 4 (or before). Be sure and take the time to learn and vote this year!

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in East Village Magazine’s June 2026 issue.



