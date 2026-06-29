By EVM Staff

In response to dangerously high temperatures expected this week, the City of Flint says it will open four cooling centers to provide residents with a safe, air-conditioned place to combat the heat.

“Cooling centers will be open Monday through Wednesday, with the potential to extend operations through Thursday if extreme heat conditions persist,” noted a June 26 City of Flint press release. The National Weather Service is forecasting heat index values between 100 and 108 degrees across the Flint area.

The following locations will serve as cooling centers:

Haskell Community Center , 2201 Forest Hill Ave (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

, 2201 Forest Hill Ave (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Mays Senior & Community Cente r, 1002 W. Home Ave. (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

r, 1002 W. Home Ave. (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) McKinley Community Center , 249 Peer Ave. (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

, 249 Peer Ave. (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) The Dome at Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The Dome at Flint City Hall will also feature family-friendly movies throughout the day, the press release states.

“Protecting the health and well-being of our residents is always our highest priority,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “When temperatures reach dangerous levels, we want every Flint resident to know there is a safe place to cool down. I encourage anyone who needs relief from the heat to take advantage of these cooling centers. This is what community is about — looking out for one another.”

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, wear lightweight clothing, and check on elderly neighbors, relatives, and anyone who may be especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

The City said it will continue monitoring weather conditions and provide updates if cooling center hours are extended or additional resources become available.

For additional information, residents may contact the City of Flint Information Desk at 810-410-2020, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.