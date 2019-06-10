News Brief: Dental health summit Friday to explore water crisis impact, other oral health topics

Maternal and infant oral health, water fluoridation, health conditions cause by poor oral health and the impact of the Flint water crisis are among topics to be covered Friday at the 2019 Michigan Central Area Oral Health Summit for the Genesee County Area.

The event, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mott Community College Event Center, is free and open to the public, including medical and dental professionals.

Co-sponsors of the summit are the Genesee Health Plan (GHP) Oral Health Coalition and the Michigan Oral Health Coalition (MOHC).

Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and four continuing education credits will be offered for attendees.

According to a press release issued from the GHP, the summit will end with a panel discussion on barriers to health services, including social and cultural barriers.

See flier below or download at geneseehealthplan.org/2019/05/17/2019-oral-health-summit.

GHP is a nonprofit health care organization launched in 2001 to provide health care coverage to uninsured residents of Genesee County. The plan has provided more than 90,000 county residents with doctor visits, cancer screenings, prescription drugs, x-rays and many more life-saving services since 2001. More information is available at geneseehealthplan.org or 844.232.7740.

The Michigan Oral Health Coalition (MOHC) is a nonprofit state-wide coalition developed through a grant received by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to improve the oral health of Michigan residents. More information is available at www.mohc.org or 231.675.6908.

