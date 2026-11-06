By Paul Rozycki

Editor’s Note: This column was filed prior to the November 3 election results.

It may seem oddly appropriate that this particular Election Day rests between Halloween and Thanksgiving. With all the scary ghosts and goblins of Halloween, one hopes to find something to be thankful for in the weeks before Thanksgiving.

After this election season’s political commercials, it’s hard to say what was scarier: the ghosts and goblins or the TV ads accusing opponents of being communists, socialists, terrorists, corrupt, liars, anti-American, or worse. With a record amount of money spent on ads in Michigan alone, there seemed to be inescapable political discourse, with little else to break the pattern. My wife said she will be glad to see the old routine ads for half-price mattresses, miracle drugs, and McDonald’s burgers back on TV.

Well, Halloween is done and so are the political ads. Thanksgiving lies ahead and whoever emerged victorious in the Nov. 3 election (results weren’t available before press time), we have much to be thankful for. Here are 10 possibilities.

1. The election is over and the ads are gone. This is being written before the election, but depending on your partisan leanings, there may or may not be much to be thankful for in the results of the election. While many of the political ads were negative personal attacks, it’s also true that some candidates did honestly address the issues. They deserve credit for that. Perhaps the most refreshing of the positive local ads was Matt Schlinker’s ad featuring his granddaughter, Vivian, as he ran against incumbent Republican David Martin in the 68th State House District in eastern Genesee County.

2. As the nation celebrated its 250th birthday, East Village Magazine enjoyed its 50th birthday this year, no small accomplishment when the print news media industry is facing challenges to survive. The November issue will be the 755th, and with any luck and our new editor, we look forward to many more. Crossroads Village, one of Genesee County’s premier parks, also celebrated its 50th birthday with a variety of events and activities.

3. The Mott Foundation is celebrating its 100th birthday this year with its continuing commitment to Flint and Genesee County with support for schools, the Flint Cultural Center, parks, downtown development, and many other causes in the area. When I first came to Flint in 1969, there were three major forces that played key roles in Genesee County: General Motors (GM), the United Auto Workers (UAW), and the Mott Foundation. Today much has changed and both GM and the UAW have a smaller impact than in the past, but the Mott Foundation (and the Ruth Mott Foundation) continues as a major factor in the life of Flint and Genesee County, perhaps more than ever.

4. In our East Village/Court Street area, we are seeing the revival of Pierce Park. Once a golf course, it lay fallow for a number of years until Mike Keeler and the Pierce Park Nature Preserve volunteers began a major project to bring the park back to life as a natural area, entertainment site, and possible athletic venue. For the last two summers, Jazz on Wheels hosted weekly concerts in the park and every drive by the park seems to show new activity and development. It has received $815,700 from a federal grant and with $324,000 from the Pierce Park Nature Preserve, and with other sources, will have about $1.4 million to restore and develop the area.

Similarly, the new Flint State Park that will run from Chevy Commons through Riverbank Park in downtown and will include Mott Recreation Area, Vietnam Veterans Park, and Happy Hollow Nature Area. It should be another step in the right direction for Flint.

5. The abandoned Flint Central High School is being demolished and plans are in the works to construct a new high school on the same site. With up to $100 million in funding from the Mott Foundation, and about $36 million from the state of Michigan, this could be a major step in revitalizing the Flint Community Schools district that has faced major challenges in recent years. They hope to have the new high school open for the 2028-2029 school year.

6. The Greater Flint Arts Council, the Crim Fitness Foundation, Back to the Bricks, and similar organizations have grown and continue to provide a long list of growing and rewarding activities such as monthly Art Walks, running events, car shows, and other entertainment for the area. It seems that they all are regularly adding new events and activities for Flint residents and to attract visitors.

7. While we may feel frustrated dodging all the orange barrels and cones as we drive home, at least some of “the damn roads are getting fixed” and we should have a smoother ride once the barrels and cones are gone.

8. The nurses’ strike at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital ended with a contract finally being reached after 411 days with a 13 % pay increase and seniority protections for returning nurses. It was one of the longest hospital strikes in recent U.S. history. It’s refreshing to know that strikers aren’t sitting out on Robert T. Longway Boulevard in miserable weather for another winter.

9. On the international political scene, there are signs that the trend of electing far right rulers may be shifting in places like Brazil, Serbia, Hungary, Sweden, and (perhaps) Israel.

10. Finally, Michigan can be thankful for the near perfect fall weather that we have had that let us enjoy the changing color of the leaves on the trees, trick-or-treating, and political campaigning as other parts of the country faced flooding and storms that did much damage.

This list obviously includes just a few things we can be thankful for this November. We welcome readers adding their own thoughts for what they’re thankful for and looking ahead to in the new year.