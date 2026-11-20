Published in partnership with Flint. Daily.

By Patrick Hayes

Flint State Park, Genesee County’s first state park, is officially open after state, county, and city officials held a dedication ceremony on November 19 in Riverbank Park downtown.

Once completed, Flint State Park will be Michigan’s 104th state park and connect five existing, distinctive parks in Flint while adding new amenities and revamping some favorite historical pieces of each.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke at the dedication, and noted that the state park project represents an important step in Flint’s economic recovery and long-term stability.

“Flint State Park will become the crown jewel of Michigan’s park system,” Whitmer said. “This park is part of your legacy. I can’t wait to see how it will inspire and educate future generations.”

Flint State Park combines five current city parks to create Genesee County’s first state park. (Courtesy Photo: Natalie Pruett)

The idea to create a unique, urban state park in Flint is actually more than 20 years in the making. In 2004, former Congressman Dan Kildee, then the executive director of the Genesee County Land Bank, envisioned capping dozens of acres of industrial land at the former Chevy in the Hole site and converting it into green park land that would connect downtown Flint to Kettering University’s campus on Flint’s westside. That project came to fruition between 2015 and 2020 and is now known as Chevy Commons, one of the five parks that now make up Flint State Park.

“It took imagination, and it took belief in one another, that we could take something that was a net negative to our community and turn it into one of the most durable, beautiful assets — a gift, truly, to our future,” said Kildee, who is now the president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. “This community came together to rethink what this land and this space might look like. And what you see now is the evolution of all that hard work. Not only will it be here for generations, but it will continue to evolve. We, as individuals, can contribute to that evolution.”

The more than $100 million project is funded through federal, state, and philanthropic funding. It includes $30.2 million from Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan, more than $30 million over the years from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation toward Chevy Commons development, Flint River restoration, and the park endowment, federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocated to the city and county, the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and other sources.

“This state park is not here because of any one individual, organization, or moment in our shared history, but because of the collective vision of a lot of people in our community and the state of Michigan,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “This park is the result of decades of public-private partnerships and the work of so many hands and hearts. We look forward to celebrating the opportunities for recreation, for economic development, and for community that this park will provide residents and visitors for years to come.”

The plan for the state park comes out of significant other community-informed processes, including the Reimagining Chevy in the Hole plan in 2007, the Flint Riverfront Restoration Plan in 2010, the IImagine Flint Master Plan for a Sustainable Flint in 2013, and UM-Flint’s Campus Master Plan in 2003. In all of those plans and processes, the riverfront corridor and its restoration was identified as a critical part of Flint’s future.

The park consists of nearly 230 acres of land in Riverbank Park, Chevy Commons, the Mott Park Recreation Area, Vietnam Veterans Park, and Happy Hollow Nature Area. The state park is operated and maintained by Genesee County Parks, which already oversees the largest county parks system in the state of Michigan. Those spaces have existing amenities, but the state park project amplifies and connects them, including providing more access to surrounding neighborhoods, universities and schools, and businesses, and connections to existing trail systems, including the statewide Iron Belle Trail.

Other work completed, underway, or planned includes fully renovating Riverfront Park, building a unique play gardens at Chevy Commons, and constructing a new 15-mile network of mountain biking and multiuse trails. The project will also restore more access points to formerly industrialized or inaccessible portions of the Flint River for recreation purposes. Previously, the removal of the deteriorating Hamilton Dam reopened a downtown stretch of the river near the University of Michigan-Flint, opening 25 miles of waterways for fish and aquatic species to pass through. New kayak launches are also being added downtown and in Mott Park, part of an overall effort to create more opportunities for fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and other river-based activities.

“State parks are more than places on a map,” said Scott Bowen, director of the Michigan DNR. “They’re places where families gather, children discover the outdoors, communities come together, and lifelong memories are created. Access to high-quality outdoor recreation should not depend on where you live. It demonstrates what can happen when partners rally around a shared goal, a shared belief that every community deserves access to exceptional public spaces.”

Work on Flint State Park began in 2024, with in-river restoration work and dam removal that has been completed, along with restructuring the downtown portions of the Flint River. More construction is planned through 2027 and beyond to build out the park.

Phase one of Riverbank Park renovations are also ongoing, with work along the southern riverbank at the Amphitheatre and Market Stall blocks. Once completed, there will be a fully renovated amphitheater space for public events, new park amenities like walkways, benches, and lighting, and new river access points.

Construction of the new play gardens at Chevy Commons, near Atwood Stadium, have began as well. Once completed, those spaces will include play experiences drawing on nature and the area’s history for visitors of all ages and abilities. There will be a central lawn, a zipline, dozens of play structures, a climbing wall made of regionally sourced boulders, seasonal water play features, picnic areas, and a restroom.

Work has also started to build a new 15-mile network of mountain biking and multiuse trails throughout the park spaces. Phase one of the Grand Traverse Greenway Trail, which is part of the state’s Iron Belle Trail, was also recently completed and opened.

The play gardens are expected to be completed in 2027, along with work on different interpretations of Flint’s history, including its significance to area tribes, industry, and labor. Park planners are working tribal partners and historians to create signage and experiences recognizing that history throughout the park.

“Community and economic development can be anchored in nature and recreation and outdoor activities,” said Dale K. Weighill, chair of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners and a former Flint City Councilman. “Today is a historic occasion, not only for the city of Flint, which is our county seat, but also for Genesee County.”