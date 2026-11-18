Published in partnership with Flint. Daily.

By Patrick Hayes

As an experienced actor, director, and prop designer and resident artist with Flint Repertory Theater, Leslie Hull is obviously familiar with the Bower Theater. That experience actually predates any roles she had on stage there, though.

Her great grandfather, John McKenzie, was a founder of McKenzie, Knuth, and Klein, the architectural firm that originally designed the Bower. Her mother had also worked at the Bower as a house manager and production assistant as a student at Mott Community College and as a volunteer.

Hull was among the people who spoke at the Flint Institute of Music (FIM)’s celebration of the reopening of the newly renovated Bower Theater on November 16.

“I came to see my very first production of a theatrical work, The Wizard of Oz, in this theater,” Hull said. “I can vividly remember walking out into the lobby, where all the actors were in a community theater receiving line, all in their costumes. And I remember experiencing a formative moment of realization, that the make-believe world I had just experienced and the real world out there in the lobby coexist. I remember the feeling of my tiny mind being blown by that. And later, I more deeply understood what places like this, and time, and space, and story are always building onto one another, and how the only thing that stays constant is change. I am still coming to fully grasp what that moment did for my life. I couldn’t have known that I would leave my hometown to be educated in, build a career around, and one day return back to where it all began, literally, to become an educator of theatre at Mott Community College and working in this building. You could say it’s a multi-generational full circle moment.”

The Bower had been closed since 2022 due to damage caused by a flood. Flint Repertory Theatre had still made use of another theatre space in their building, Elgood Theatre, for performances, but their staff and performers were unable to use the Bower. Both theatres are housed in the William S. and Claire M. White Center on the Flint Cultural Center Campus.

But last year, FIM decided to undertake not just the repairs, but a reimagining and modernization of the Bower space. The complexity of that project made it impossible to produce shows in the Elgood, which created a chance for Flint Rep to partner with the University of Michigan-Flint’s theatre department to share space on campus and even co-produce shows that included students working alongside professionals.

Cast members from Flint Repertory Theatre’s upcoming production of Rent sang a portion of ‘Seasons of Love’ on November 16. (Photo: Patrick Hayes)

“Last season certainly did challenge us to rethink how we make theatre,” said Nicole Samsel, producing artistic director at Flint Repertory Theatre. “But what began as a logistical challenge became an opportunity to discover new partnerships, new audiences, and a new way of sharing our work. And now, with the Bower reopening, we get to bring that same spirit of experimentation and possibility back to our home spaces.”

Flint Rep opened its season with a production of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in the fall in the Elgood. Their next show will be a production of the musical Rent in the Bower Theater. It opens Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 13 – with opening weekend already sold out as patrons anticipate getting a look at the new space. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Rent cast members did a short performance of one of the play’s signature songs, Seasons of Love.

“I honestly can’t think of a more fitting show to welcome people into this new space with,” Samsel said. “It’s a story about art, community, resilience, and finding a place to belong.”

Bower Theater originally opened in 1958, named for F.A. “Dutch” Bower, a GM chief engineer and community leader. Over the years, it has hosted a wide range of performances from companies that include Flint Community Players, Flint Youth Theatre, and Flint Rep.

It was a proscenium-style theater and auditorium, meaning the audience faces one side of the stage, directly facing performers and creating a barrier between the audience and the stage. That is a common and traditional style of theatre, which is what spurred FIM and Flint Rep leadership to rethink the space.

“We took it as an opportunity to really look at what we had,” said Rodney Lontine, FIM president and CEO. “We already had three other proscenium theaters. We needed a space that we thought we could reimagine and look at for mixed use, rentals, immersive experiences, theatre where you can do it in the round, you can do it off on the side. But really, (we wanted) a space that would just be a real community asset and something that we didn’t already have.”

The capacity in the space will vary depending on set and audience setup, but it will have seating for up to 170 people.

Lontine also noted that there are plans for future renovations in the space that would include upgraded dressing rooms, tech spaces, and other needs for the building.

Samsel said that having access to both “home” spaces again, as well as what she hopes will be a continued partnership with UM-Flint, gives them added flexibility for stories they tell on stages in Flint.

“Reopening the theater is really about offering more creative choices,” Samsel said. “The Bower’s reimagined design allows more flexibility in how we configure the stage and the seating, and it means that we have more options with how we’re going to tell our stories and how we also invite people into them. We can bring audiences closer to the action, explore more immersive productions, and create experiences that might not have been possible here or at any of the FIM buildings previously. And with The Bower and Elgood available, we also have more opportunities to match the space to the story and welcome more people into the work we’re creating.”