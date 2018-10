News Brief: Dryden Building “Pop Up Shops” open Thursday, expanding downtown retail

Dryden Building Retail Pop Up Shops opens with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 601 S Saginaw Street. Refreshments and desserts will be served. The Pop-Up Shops comprise more than a dozen vendors of locally made art, clothing and accessories, and featuring Skyward Clothing, a start-up by local high school students. Ground Floor Market will also re-open, selling snacks.

