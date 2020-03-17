Coronavirus updates: Ruth Mott Foundation offices closed to visitors; business continues

The following statement has been received from the Ruth Mott Foundation, clarifying that their offices–including Applewood–are closed to visitors but that the Foundation will continue business, most staff working remotely. Proposal deadline changes and community meeting postponements detailed below.

Dear Partners and Community Members,

“It seems that news related to COVID-19 is changing rapidly by the hour. As a family foundation committed to the vitality of our Flint community, the Ruth Mott Foundation is prioritizing the health and safety of our grantee partners, staff and volunteers, community partners, and the residents of north Flint who we serve.

“To that end, we are taking steps that align with guidance provided by experts aiming to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. Effective today, Monday, March 16, all Ruth Mott Foundation offices, including those at Applewood, are closed to visitors. However, it is important to note that the Foundation is still conducting business and most staff will be working remotely as we continue our organization’s mission to advocate, stimulate, and support community vitality here in Flint. We are here to support the people and organizations working tirelessly – in ordinary times and extraordinary times – to help north Flint residents create and sustain opportunities to contribute and thrive.

“Here are some of the measures we are implementing:

The grant proposal deadline of April 3 has now been pushed back to 5 p.m. Friday, April 17.

Until at least April 5, Ruth Mott Foundation meetings and gatherings will be canceled, postponed, or shifted to virtual or phone meetings.

The Foundation’s north Flint community forums that had been scheduled for April 7, 15, and 25 have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Any Foundation-related travel by staff has been canceled for the time being.

Additional cleaning measures have been implemented at all Ruth Mott Foundation offices, including Applewood.

Staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

“We are closely monitoring developments reported by the State of Michigan, at Michigan.gov/coronavirus, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at CDC.gov/coronavirus. These resources contain an abundance of useful information about what individuals and organizations can do to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. We pledge to keep you informed as the Foundation adjusts its practices related to these advisories.

“We recognize that these are uncertain times. It is our intention to be flexible, mindful, and calm yet prepared as we continue working together, with residents and our partners, in new and different ways to support our community and take care of each other.

“Regards,



Raquel Thueme, President

Ruth Mott Foundation

