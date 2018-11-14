News Brief: Hunger, Homelessness Week Lunch and Learn TOMORROW at Bethel

Flint Area Community Housing Resource Board and Bethel United Methodist Church observe National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week with a Lunch & Learn Conference 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Bethel United Methodist Church, 309 N. Ballenger Hwy.

Warming and personal hygiene items will be available, as well as information from advocacy organizations.

For more information, to donate personal care items, or to request presentation space, call Bethel UMC, (810) 238-3843, or Rosia (810) 347-6972.

More information about National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week here.

