Fair and Equal Michigan announce kick-off event to amend Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act

Fair and Equal Michigan announces a Genesee County Kick-off event to recruit people for circular training and to become knowledgeable about the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act. The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 13. at Asbury united Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Rd., Flint.

The special speaker will be local attorney Alec Gibbs. He will speak on the legal impact of the Elliott Larsen Act being amended to protect LGBTQ people.

Gibbs will discuss his own experience as an attorney who works on employment discrimination cases. The Elliott Larsen Act, according to Michigan law, “prohibits discrimination in Michigan on the basis of religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status in employment, housing, education, and access to public accommodations. ” The complete Elliott Larsen Act can be read here.

According to Fair and Equal Michigan website, “The proposed initiative would clarify that the Act’s existing prohibitions on discriminatory practices, policies, and customs in the exercise of civil rights prohibits discrimination based upon sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.”

Fair and Equal has a Facebook page and more information can be found at their website fairandequalmichigan.com.

– EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

