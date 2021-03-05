State Rep. John Cherry to host “virtual community conversation” with MDOT; neighbors urged to call for I-69 sound walls

State Representative John Cherry will host a virtual community conversation at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8 to focus on transportation in Genesee County, according to an invitation shared by his office.

Cherry plans to be joined by Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials who serve the area. Cherry expects to give a brief legislative update and invite participants to share questions, comments, or concerns.

Participants may register to receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar online or by phone. The event will also be streamed on Facebook.

Cherry hosts community conversations every second Monday of the month, from February to December 2021. Participants can register for all events at once.

CCNA urges neighbors to weigh in on I-69 sound walls

In a message to members of the College and Cultural Neighborhood Association (CCNA), Vice President Sherry Hayden encouraged neighbors to join the conversation to urge MDOT to build sound walls on I-69 at the south border of the neighborhood.

“For a couple decades we have been asking government leaders to erect sound walls along I-69 at the southern border of our neighborhood,” Hayden said. “The noise from traffic has grown steadily louder, and the sound can be heard throughout the surrounding neighborhoods. “It got even louder when NAFTA agreements opened up truck traffic from Canada to Mexico. The noise is an added stress during the pandemic, and the effects of noise and traffic pollution are detrimental to community health and well-being.”

Cherry’s office can be reached at 517-373-7515 or by email at JohnCherry@house.mi.gov.

