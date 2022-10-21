Education Beat: 15 Flint Board of Education candidates vying for Nov. 8 election; 8 responded to EVM request for info

By Harold C. Ford

Fifteen candidates are running for five available seats on the Flint board of Education (FBOE) in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates are listed at the website of the Genesee County Clerk’s office.

Nine candidates are running for three spots, all full six-year terms: Linda Boose; Chris Del Morone; Emily Doerr; Dylan Luna; Carol McIntosh; Claudia Perkins; Melody Relerford; Lakeisha Tureaud; and Audrey Young.

Four candidates are running for one spot, a partial term ending Dec. 2024: Kasey Calvert; Michael Clack; Allen Gilbert; and Leslie Haney.

Two candidates are running for one spot, a partial term ending Dec. 2026: Donyele Darrough; Terae King.

East Village Magazine (EVM) reached out to all 15 candidates for the purpose of publishing candidate profiles. Eight of the 15 responded.

EVM requested the following:

A brief biography. An answer to one or two of the following questions:

–Compare/contrast public schools, public charter schools, private charter schools; private schools. –Describe Title I and Title IX. –Describe Schools of Choice. –Describe educational responsibilities of: Michigan governor; Michigan Department of Education; Michigan Department of Treasury. –Describe restorative justice as it pertains to student discipline. –Describe the educational ideas of the following: Thomas Dewey; William Glasser; Abraham Maslow; Geoffrey Canada. –Describe how the following impact schoolchildren: IEP; MASB; GISD; SAT; ACT; UTF; MEA. –Summarize the Critical Race Theory controversy. –At what grade(s) is it OK to teach any sex-ed topic(s)? –How are public schools funded? –Why should voters choose you?

Respondents were asked to limit their responses to 50 words or less.

Candidates were also given the opportunity to submit a photo of themselves.

What follows are the responses of candidates who replied. Responses are in alphabetical order and grouped according to the board term(s) being sought. If candidates exceeded the requested two-question limit, only the first two responses are included below. No effort was made to edit responses in terms of spelling, punctuation, or grammar. (It will be noted in parentheses when candidates exceeded the requested word limit of 50 words.)

Six-year terms (three spots/openings)

LINDA BOOSE

Bio:

I was appointed to serve on the Flint School Board of Education on March 16, 2022, as secretary. I chair the Academic Committee and serve on the Human Resource Committee. I am a lifetime resident of the City of Flint. I attended Flint Schools, graduated from Flint Northern, Mott Community College (Degree in Science), and from the University of Michigan-Flint (Healthcare Administration Degree). Completed Level 2 training though the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB). Retired from the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), January 30, 2022. Married, with 4 grown children who all attended Flint Community Schools. Currently serve on the City of Flint Ethic & Accountability Board and serve as Vice-President on the Motherly Intercession Board. (121 words)

IEP, MASB, GISD, SAT, ACT, UTF, MEA:

Independent Education Program (IEP), Impact scholars in elementary and secondary schools with learning disabilities to ensure that they receive quality education based upon students individual needs. Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), provide training to school board members, educators, and superintendents throughout the state of Michigan so schools can be ran effectively based upon policies. Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD), partnership with area school districts to offer programs and services to students in the area. Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), access students skills in reading, writing, language, and math. A standard test used for college enrollment. American College Test (ACT). test students readiness for college in Math, English, reading writing and science. United Teacher Federation (UTF), Is a union who represent our teachers who teach our children. Michigan Education Association (MEA), protect, advocate and oversee the rights of all to provide quality education for all students. They support public education. All these organizations are vital to the future success of our students. (161 words)

Funding public schools:

Public schools are funded through a variety of sources. School district operate using state, federal, and local resources. General funds, which is required by law, derived main by the number of student enrolled in the district. School district receive $9,150/student. Special revenue funds, debt funds received for the payment of interest, principal and other expenditures on long term bonded debt. Debt Service Funds are funds received for payment of interest and principals. Capital Project Funds, are monies used from multiple bonds. Sometime schools receive Trust Funds, such as endowments, gifts and bequests and donations from foundations. Fiduciary Funds, sometimes called, Agency Funds, received from various student groups other groups, such as, booster clubs. Other funding source include ESSER Funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency relief Funds), funded by the federal, which allocate funds to provide emergency relief due to COVID Pandemic and Title I Funds. School districts also receive revenues through Intermediate School Districts (ISD), mileages, property taxes, and, grants, the Michigan Lottery. (163 words)

Why choose you?

No response.

EMILY DOERR

Bio:

Since 2021, I have served as the Executive Director of the State Land Bank Authority, overseeing 50+ land redevelopment projects / partnerships across the state. I have managed grant and real estate proposals, programmatic and budget structuring, data evaluation, expenditure monitoring, and fiscal reporting of over $100,000,000 cumulatively in my 15 years working in local, county, and statewide public sector roles. Additionally I served for 4 years on the board of Woodland Park Academy in the role of Secretary and Governance Committee Chair. I am ready to bring these skills to serve the Flint School Board. (96 words)

Title I & IX:

Title 1 funding aims to support schools in achieving the academic goals of low-income students. Title I usage is based on the makeup of your student body. It is important to note that Title I funds must go directly to low-income students, and the programs or materials cannot have been used in other classrooms first. 1) If 40% or more of your school’s students come from low-income families, Title I funds must be used on school-wide initiatives. These are known as Title I schools. 2) If less than 40% of your school’s students come from low-income families, Title I funds must be used for programming that targets low-income students. (109 words)

Michigan governor, Department of Education, Department of Treasury:

The Michigan Governor is authorized to fill vacancies on the State Board of Education (members are elected by Michigan residents) and also serves as an ex officio member of the state board, without the right to vote. The Michigan Department of Education oversees public school districts in the state. The department is governed by the State Board of Education, not the Governor. The Michigan Department of Treasury collects taxes to be paid out via per pupil unless the School Education Tax (SET) is pledged to an economic development project; those funds are replenished by the Treasury. (99 words)

Why choose you?

The opportunity right now to run with a slate of 5 candidates who are United for Change truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the board governance from its current toxic stalemate status to one that prioritizes repair of community partnerships and rebuilding trust with parents to help stabilize the district’s attendee numbers. I want to serve the community with my real estate development and property redevelopment skills to eliminate blight by selling or demolishing vacant properties (and using the buildings / land as community assets), maintaining current schools and building new schools. Vote for all 5 members of the slate: Emily Doerr, Dylan Luna, Melody Relerford, Michael Clack, and Terae King!!! (112 words)

DYLAN LUNA

Bio:

I am a former educator, educational policy specialist, and was born and raised in Flint. I currently serve as a Business Development Manager. In this role, I collaborate with key government, business, and civic partners to advance economic prosperity for Flint & Genesee County. I hold a BA in Public Policy from MSU, an MA in Urban Education from U of M-Ann Arbor, and an MBA from U of M-Flint. (70 words)

Schools of choice:

In Michigan, the schools of choice law allows local school districts to enroll non-resident students and count them in membership without having to obtain approval from the district of residence. For example, a student living in Flint may enroll to attend school in neighboring Grand Blanc.

Funding public schools:

Public schools in Michigan are funded through a mix that mostly includes per-pupil foundational grants from the State of Michigan, federal grants (Title I, II, III, ESSER, etc.), at risk funding for disadvantaged student populations, and locally raised bonds that can pay for facilities, operations, and educational initiatives.

Why choose you?

Voters should elect me to the Flint Board of Education because I have the experience in the classroom, in education policy, and in advocacy to build a coalition to get things accomplished for our scholars. I am bold enough to offer new solutions and, yes, make hard decisions for the benefit of our scholars. (54 words)

MELODY RELERFORD

Bio:

No bio provided.

Sex ed:

It is my opinion that students experiencing puberty should receive be taught sex-ed topics. Generally speaking that is around the 4th or 5th grade.

No response to a second question.

Why choose you?

Voters can be confident in knowing that I will lead with knowledge of the district, best practices for academic success and community Engagement. I’m a product of Flint School. I have worked in Flint Schools as a Community Health Worker and as Varsity Girls Basketball Coach. I have the professionalism to regain the trust of our great community.

LAKEISHA TUREAUD

Bio:

[Editor’s note: A very long resume, not a bio, was received by EVM from Tureaud; some excerpts follow.] Personable with the community as a community advocate. Skilled at using relationship-building to cultivate positive community connections. Highly developed communicator with outstanding skills in complex problem solving and conflict resolution. Education: Northwestern HS; Mott College. Organizations: Catholic charities; Democracy Defense League; Kingdom Encounter Church; Man up Peacekeepers; Small Business Association. Work Experience: Deliverance Supportive Outreach coordinator; St. John Vianney Catholic church and school; Flint Public Schools librarian, secretary; New Path Residential Assistant; New Passages Psychological facility; Kiddy Campus Day Care. (80 words)

Title I Program is one of the oldest funded programs in education. Enacted in 1965 it was enacted to close the achievement gap in low-income students.

Title IX was implemented in 1972 banning the practice of discrimination of students based on sexual orientation and gender identity. So any education program that receives federal financial assistance can no longer receive those funds if the institution practices discrimination. (66 words)

Michigan governor, Department of Education, Department of Treasury:

The governor offer strategic guidance; governors work with the board to plan the school’s strategic direction and oversees the schools financial performance.

The Michigan State Board of Education is an elected executive agency that is responsible for managing the state’s public k-12 education. It is to ensure that all students graduate ready for careers, college, and community.

The Michigan department of Treasury follows up to ensure the school district or public school academy is meeting all objectives of its corrective action plans it also monitors enrollment, budgets, audits.

Why choose you?

No response.

EVM received no response from: Chris Del Morone, Carol McIntosh, Claudia Perkins or Audrey Young.

Term ending Dec. 2026 (one spot/opening)

DONYELE DARROUGH

Bio:

A Flint native, graduated from Northern High, University of Michigan-Flint, Wayne State University and Cooley Law School. Donyele has devoted her life to literacy and service, as a librarian and as an Attorney at Michigan’s largest personal injury law firm and as an Attorney with the Small Business Administration.

Title I & IX:

Title I provides federal financial assistance to schools with high number of children from low-income families to ensure they have an opportunity to receive a high-quality education. Title IX prohibits entities that receive federal funding from discriminating on the basis of sex.

Restorative justice:

Restorative Justice is a tool that allows for the victim and aggressor, in certain situations, to work on a solution that addresses the harm done to victim and the community and allowing the aggressor to held accountable and an ability to learn for that wrongdoing, with minimal disruption to learning process. (51 words)

Why choose you?

It’s time for Flint to move Forward, Together. The way we do that is by building and sustaining schools that help every student to achieve. As a librarian I worked with students of all ages. As an Attorney I fought to get justice for victims of personal injury and worked with small businesses across the country get the financial assistance they needed to help build and sustain their business and ultimately grow the economy. I bring all that energy, trust and accountability back home to Flint, and to Flint School Board. (91 words)

TERAE KING

Bio:

I am a lifelong resident of Flint. I’m a senior at the University of Michigan-Flint. I’ve been dedicated to the success of our community since I was 13 years old working with various neighborhood associations. I am committed to create policies that will equip our Flint scholars to overcome 21st century challenges.

IEP, MASB, GISD, SAT, ACT, UTF, MEA:

IEP (Individualized Education Program): This program is developed by a team of staff members to create an educational plan to address the educational needs of the student that has a disability.

MASB (Michigan Association of School Boards): This association provides educational leadership to all of Michigan school boards of education. The learnings from MASB helps a board member become knowledgeable on how to govern.

GISD (Genesee Intermediate School District): Provides educational programs and support services to students, parents, and educators within Genesee County.

SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) and ACT (American College Testing): These two are standardized tests and the scores determine college admissions.

UTF (United Teacher of Flint): The Flint Schools teacher union. The union collectively advocates for teachers by negotiating contracts, better wages, and working conditions. When teachers are supported and respected it will show in the classroom.

MEA (Michigan Education Association): This association represents/advocates for teachers across that state of Michigan to promote quality public education. (158 words)

Funding public schools:

Public schools are funded mainly through taxes; local, state and federal. There are some community grants and partnerships that fund portions within the district.

Why choose you?

I believe voters should choose me to be a member of the FBOE, because as a recent highschool graduate and current college student, I understand the unique challenges our scholars are facing inside and outside the classroom. I am eager to create policy that will empower, equip and engage our students, staff, and community.

Term ending Dec. 2024 (one spot/opening)

LESLIE HANEY:

Bio:

Married, mother of five Flint Community Schools graduates, fulltime college student working on a Bachelors Degree in Social Work, former business owner, animal rescuer, and Flint resident for over 30 years.

Title I & IX:

Title I is federal funding supplementing state money allocated for schools. Title I was created to ensure economically disadvantaged children receive a fair, equitable, and high-quality education, by theoretically helping to close academic achievement gaps. Title IX prohibits sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity) discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

Schools of choice:

Schools of Choice programs provide students with additional enrollment opportunities, which range from allowing students to determine which school within the resident district they will enroll, to allowing non-resident students to enroll in a district other than their own. Participation in choice programs is optional for districts.

Why choose you?

Voters should choose me to be a member of the Flint Board of Education because I have the required skills and personality to work with all members of the board to move the business forward and to put our scholars back to being the number one priority.

EVM received no response from the following FBOE candidates: Kasey Calvert, Michael Clack and Allen Gilbert.

EVM Education reporter Harold Ford can be reached at hcford1185@gmail.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

