Flint Councilman Quincy Murphy schedules 3rd Ward Town Hall event

Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy will host a town hall event for 3rd Ward residents on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at 5 p.m.

According to Murphy’s announcement, the town hall will be held at Lakeview Grill, located at 2713 Layton Blvd.

During the event, the councilman plans to cover an array of topics, including the establishment of a Rollingwood neighborhood association and subcommittees, an update on Ashley Capital’s work at the former site of Buick City, and information on a coming Catholic Charities’ development for local unhoused veterans.

Murphy also said he welcomes additional topics residents want to put forward, and attendees are encouraged to bring a snack to share with their neighbors.

For questions or topic discussion, the councilman can be reached at 810-964-4855.

