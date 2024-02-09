Rep. Dan Kildee announced as next leader of Community Foundation of Greater Flint

By Kate Stockrahm

The Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF) announced today the selection of soon-to-be-retired U.S. Representative Dan Kildee as its next president and CEO.

In a press release on Feb. 9, 2024, CFGF noted that Kildee’s selection followed “an extensive search process,” and he was chosen “given his proven record in significant leadership roles in government and non-profit sectors.”

Kildee announced his retirement from U.S. Congress in November 2023, citing his cancer diagnosis and subsequent decision to spend more time with his family.

“There are times in all our lives that make you reassess your own future and path. For me, being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year was one of those moments,” Kildee said, noting that he’d also had a successful surgery and is now cancer-free. “But after spending time with my wife, children and grandchildren and contemplating our future, the time has come for me to step back from public office… This was not an easy decision to make. But I know it’s the right one for me and for my family.”

CFGF cited Kildee’s “passion for community development and a commitment to driving positive change” as one of the factors in his hiring, noting also his role in founding the Genesee County Land Bank.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan Kildee as the new President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint,” said Mark Piper, CFGF’s board chair. “His wealth of experience and demonstrated commitment to community betterment align perfectly with the foundation’s goals. We believe that Dan will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission and contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of Greater Flint.”

For his part, Kildee said he was also excited to join the foundation, and he was grateful to the trustees for “the faith and responsibility” they had given him in the new role.

“I look forward to the work before us,” Kildee said in the release. “I am particularly grateful for the strong and steady leadership Mark Miller had demonstrated as the Interim President and look forward to working with him in the transition ahead.”

Miller said noted that he held deep gratitude for CFGF’s staff since former president and CEO, Isaiah Oliver, resigned to join the Community Foundation for Northeast Florida in July 2023.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to our remarkable staff for their unwavering commitment and dedication during this transition,” Miller said. “It’s been my pleasure to lean into this work and contribute to the foundation’s maintenance and sustainability. I welcome Dan to lead this organization into an even brighter future.”

The congressman’s start date has not yet been determined, according to Alexandria Dawson, CFGF Vice President of Marketing and Communications. However, she said, the foundation will make that announcement when it’s been worked out with the his team.

The last day of Kildee’s congressional term is Jan. 3, 2025.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

