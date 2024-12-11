Farewell to Michael Lluberes, the founding producing artistic director of FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

By Kate Stockrahm

Michael Lluberes, the founding producing artistic director of FIM Flint Repertory Theatre, is leaving the theatre after more than six years of service.

In an interview just days ahead of his departure from the non-profit stage on Kearsley Street, Lluberes told East Village Magazine (EVM) that he had too many fond memories of his experience to count.

“The Flint Mural Plays – a community project where we commissioned and produced 25 world premiere audio plays during the pandemic,” Lluberes offered as one example, “that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of and something that was unique to the city and to the theatre.”

But aside from creating theater based on Flint murals in conjunction with multiple other artists, Lluberes has many other accomplishments from his time at The Rep.

Some highlights of his tenure include conceiving of and directing the world premiere of the new LGBTQIA+ version of “The Fantasticks” (rewritten with original book writer and lyricist Tom Jones); the two-piano version of “Ragtime;” “Death of a Salesman” starring Lewis J. Stadlen; and most recently the sold-out, extended run of “Godspell,” which broke records for the theatre.

Lluberes, originally from Okemos, Mich., is returning to New York City to pursue freelance directing and writing opportunities, and the Flint Rep’s Managing Director, Nicole Samsel, has been appointed interim artistic director alongside her current position.

“It’s bittersweet because I love the city, and I love the theater that we’ve created,” Lluberes said about leaving Flint for New York, where he worked as an actor, director and writer for 16 years before taking on his role at The Rep. “And I really know that it will continue on, and I really trust that the staff there, especially Nicole Samsel … She’s done all of this work the last three years with me, produced all of these great plays with me, and I really trust her, and know that the theater will be in great hands.”

Lluberes added that his time as the theatre’s artistic director has been a wonderful “a roller coaster ride.”

“It’s been the thing that I’m most proud of and also the most challenging thing. But, you know, the thing that I truly believe in – I mean, I truly believe, it’s not bullshit,” he laughed. “I really believe that theater has the power to change lives… And I’ve seen that. I’ve seen the most beautiful things happen in that little space, in the Elgood Theater. We’ve created this, this magic there.”

For her part, in a Nov. 25 press release, interim artistic director and managing director Nicole Samsel said, “Working with Michael over the past three seasons at Flint Rep has been an incredible honor and a pleasure. He is a truly visionary director and theatre maker who has dedicated himself fully to establishing and growing Flint into an artistic home for so many. Our team will miss his creativity, passion, and humor, but looks forward to not only continuing but building upon the incredible foundation he has built here.”

Lluberes’ last day at the FIM Flint Repertory Theatre is Dec. 11, 2024.

This article also appears in East Village Magazine’s December 2024 issue.

