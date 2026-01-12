By EVM Staff

Mott Community College (MCC) president Shaunda Richardson-Snell has issued a statement following a shooting on campus over the weekend.

The shooting, according to an MCC press release on January 10, 2026, took place on Saturday at around 3:45 p.m. The campus initially called it “an isolated incident in a restroom in the Ballenger Field House” and noted the individual who was shot was transported to the hospital and was receiving medical attention. There was also a suspect in custody as of 9:10 p.m. the same day.

Richardson-Snell issued her statement late on Jan. 11, noting that “the suspect was arrested immediately and is in custody,” and “neither the victim nor the suspect was a student or employee of MCC.” She also shared that classes have resumed, as scheduled.

Richardson-Snell’s full statement is below:

Dear MCC family,

We are deeply saddened that our MCC Flint campus experienced a shooting incident on Saturday, January 10, 2026. As has been reported, an individual sustained a gunshot wound in an isolated event at the Ballenger Field House. We are grateful the victim was quickly transported to the hospital and is receiving medical treatment. The suspect was arrested immediately and is in custody. Neither the victim nor the suspect was a student or employee of MCC. We would like to reassure you that there are no ongoing or known threats to our campus community. Classes and campus activities have resumed as scheduled.

We thank the Mott Community College Department of Public Safety for its swift and professional action, as well as the dedicated support of the City of Flint Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. We are working closely with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Your safety remains our highest priority, and we have increased security presence on campus as an added precaution. Please click here to review the Mott Community College Emergency Response Guide.

We are a community that cares deeply for one another and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this incident. We remain committed to providing care and support for our students and employees. Events of this nature can be distressing and returning to routine can be difficult, so I urge anyone in need of additional support to utilize the services available.

For our students, the MCC Care Team offers licensed professional counselors available to provide support to those who may need it. To speak to an MCC Care Team counselor, please use the contact information below.

Counseling, Advising and Student Development

Phone: (810) 762-0331

Email: Counsel@mcc.edu

Website: www.mcc.edu/care

For our employees, confidential support is available through the MCC Employee Assistance Program (EAP). This free resource offers counseling, consultation and referral services for personal and work-related concerns. More information about the EAP, including how to access services, can be found at www.mcc.edu/hr/employee-assistance-program.shtml.

May our shared humanity and commitment to each other’s well-being guide us in the days to come. We are One Mott.

Sincerely,

Shaunda

Shaunda Richardson-Snell

President

Mott Community College

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.