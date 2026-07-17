By EVM Staff

Due to poor air quality, the USL League Two Central Conference quarterfinal playoff doubleheader scheduled for today, Friday, July 17, has been moved to Legacy Center Sports Complex in Brighton, according to a Flint City Bucks’ press release. The Bucks will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

“Until further notice,” the release reads, “Sunday evening’s Central Conference semifinal match will remain at Kettering University’s iconic Atwood Stadium in Flint. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., subject to change based on weather conditions and timely completion of the World Cup final.”

Today’s matches, originally scheduled for Atwood Stadium as well, remain at the same scheduled times: Steel City FC will play Northern Indiana FC at 4 p.m. followed by the Flint City Bucks vs. FC Buffalo at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online (https://app.soccerstub.com/events/usl-central-conf-quarterfinal-2026) and at the arena gates beginning one hour before kickoff. For the evening match, Legacy Center opens and sales begin at 6:30 p.m. The maximum capacity at Legacy Center is 1,540 spectators.

Playoff general admission is $17 for adults and $10 for children 17 and younger. Kids under 3 years old are free for all Bucks matches. Postseason matches are included with Flint City season tickets.

Due to road construction in the area, fans should consult legacycentermichigan.com for alternative routes, according to the Bucks’ July 17 press release.