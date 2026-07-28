Flint hosts Vermont on Saturday, August 1, 7:30 p.m., at Atwood Stadium

By Harold C. Ford

Four consecutive postseason playoff victories have propelled the Flint City Bucks into the 2026 United States League Two (USL2) championship match on Saturday, Aug. 1. Flint will host Vermont Green FC at Atwood Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. start.

Vermont, the 2025 USL2 champion, seeks to become the first repeat champion in 23 years, while Flint looks to extend its record for most USL2 titles by capturing a fifth. Flint last claimed the crown in 2019.

The Bucks eliminated FC Buffalo (NY), Steel City FC (PA), Peoria City (IL), and Ventura County Fusion (CA), in that order, during their two-week march to the title tilt this Saturday.

The 2026 USL2 season began with 158 soccer clubs across the nation grouped into 20 divisions divided among four conferences. Thirty-two teams, including Flint, qualified for the postseason playoff competition. Only Flint and Vermont remain.

July 17: Flint 2, Buffalo 0

The Bucks bested FC Buffalo 2-0 in a first-round match that was moved from open-aired Atwood Stadium to the domed Legacy Center in Brighton, Mich. due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The 2-0 final score hardly indicates the Bucks’ dominance in terms of ball possession and field position at Legacy Center. By this writer’s unofficial count, Flint launched eight shots toward the Buffalo goal and eight additional shots on goal.

The Buffalo side managed just three shots toward Flint’s net and only one additional shot was on target. The frustrated team from upstate New York was assessed four yellow cards and one red card for various infractions throughout the match.

Crisp passing, superior spacing, and a stalwart defense aided the Bucks in their victory.

The first Flint goal was notched at the 43rd minute by Remi Agunbiade on a pass from Jace Foster. Flint’s second score came at the 63rd minute on a free kick from about 20 yards out by Carles Zomeno.

July 19: Flint 2, Steel City 1

On July 19 the Bucks’ second-round playoff match returned to Atwood Stadium. Smoke-filled skies were substantially improved as bright sunshine bathed the hometown pitch.

Despite improved air conditions, Flint found themselves in a much tighter second round match, but Ollie Moller-Jensen broke through with a goal at the 30th minute on an assist from Tweneboa “Bingo” Kodua.

After the match, Buck’s President Costa Papista told East Village Magazine (EVM): “Ollie is always an offensive threat and Tweneboa is one of the best defensive midfielders in the country.”

Ollie Moeller-Jensen meets with supports after 1-0 win over Ventura County Fusion on July 26, 2026. (Photo by HC Ford)

As of a July 19 USL2 post, Moeller-Jensen is one of the USL2’s most prolific offensive threats with 10 goals and six assists.

Flint’s second score was sent into Steel City’s net by Jordy Lopez with a bullseye pass from Jace Foster after a steal and scintillating end-to-end run. That proved to be the winner as Steel City scored in the 88th minute and pressed mightily for the tying goal before the match concluded minutes later.

Foster’s play throughout the match was instrumental in the win as he freely roamed from sideline to sideline, defense to offense and then back, constantly disrupting Steel City’s offense while aiding Flint’s offense with his superior speed and ball control.

In a post-match interview with EVM, Foster indicated satisfaction with his performance, but emphasized, “I’m more happy for the team … I’m more excited about the win.” He said he was drawn to Flint by Bucks’ Head Coach Paul Doroh, for whom he played at Oakland University.

“Jace has been solid all year,” Papista said, “incredible speed and control.”

July 24: Flint 4, Peoria City 0

On Friday, July 24, the Bucks dominated Peoria City — as indicated by the game’s final score. By this writer’s count, Flint launched 17 shots on or toward the Peoria City net while its opponent managed just seven shots on or toward the Flint goal.

Once again, a frustrated Flint opponent was assessed multiple penalties: five yellow cards in all.

Two Flint goals were scored by Remi Agumbiade, the first in the match’s 11th minute on a shot that caromed off a Peoria City defender into the net and a second in the 47th minute assisted by Jack Roman. Additional goals came from Callum Shillington (62nd minute) with an assist from Wes Carnevale and Jordy Lopez (additional time) assisted by Jack Endacott.

July 26: Flint 1, Ventura County Fusion 0

For 89 of 90 minutes, the national semifinal was an absolute, down-to-the-last-minute nail-biter at 0-0. With time about to run out, the Flint-Ventura County matchup seemed destined for overtime when Ollie Moeller-Jensen converted a pass from Richie Ludwig into the goal, sending the Bucks into the championship match this Saturday.

Unofficially, Flint sent 13 shots in the direction of the Ventura County net, while the team from California sent nine shots toward the Bucks’ net. Newly-acquired goalkeeper Steve Clark turned away all three that were on target, prompting rousing chants from Flint City’s fan section, known as the River Rats.

40-year-old netminder joins the Bucks for playoff run

Clark, a 40-year-old goalkeeper with decades of experience at multiple levels of the soccer universe, was added to the Bucks’ roster just prior to the commencement of playoff matches. The 9-1 goal advantage in the Bucks’ four playoff wins over Buffalo, Steel City,­­­­­ Peoria City, and Ventura County indicates a stout Flint defense now backstopped by Clark.

Clark told EVM that he first played for the Bucks while a student at Oakland University from 2006 to 2008. He then played professionally in Norway, Denmark, and the U.S. during a 17-year career. When he retired from the Houston Dynamo in 2024, Clark had kept goal for nearly 10 professional organizations.

“I came out of retirement for the Bucks,” Clark said. He cited several connections to the Bucks’ management team including Dan Duggan, CEO and Chairman and Gary Parsons, Director of Coaching and Player Personnel.

“The Bucks call, you want to answer,” added Clark. “This is kind of my hometown club.”