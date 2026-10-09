Published in partnership with Flint. Daily.

Eight candidates are on the Nov. 3 ballot for three seats on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education.

Incumbents Joyce Ellis-McNeal, PhD, Terae King Jr., and Laura Gillespie MacIntyre are all seeking re-election to their seats. They’re joined on the ballot by Kasey Calvert, Leonard J. Fox, Dominique D. McGlown, Meshelle Merritt, and Annalissia Padilla.

Ellis-McNeal, currently the board president, and MacIntyre, currently the board vice president, were first elected in 2020. King was elected in 2022.

Whichever candidates are elected will play a key role in helping usher in a new and consequential era for Flint Community Schools, as the district recently began construction of a new high school at the former Flint Central campus. The district has also recently completed significant upgrades at its Brownell-Holmes, Doyle Ryder, and Potter campuses and is nearing completion of new playgrounds at all of its elementary schools with funding from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

There are more than 15,000 school-aged children in the city of Flint, but according to data from the Focus on Flint study, about 80 percent attend school in other districts or in charter or private schools. District officials hope the physical upgrades to buildings and infrastructure within the district help a larger strategy to keep more students in Flint Community Schools, a strategy board members will have a significant responsibility in providing oversight and guidance for.

We contacted all eight candidates at their publicly listed email addresses and phone numbers on their candidate filing paperwork and invited them to participate in a questionnaire to share more about themselves with voters. Candidates were given more than two weeks to respond to the questions below, and were sent multiple email and text message reminders prior to publication. Only three candidates – Ellis-McNeal, King, and McGlown – submitted responses. Their answers are below, in alphabetical order.

Joyce Ellis-McNeal, PhD Terae King Jr. Dominique D. McGlown

Age:

Joyce Ellis-McNeal, PhD: 70

Terae King Jr: 24

Dominique D. McGlown: 41

Occupation/Relevant Professional Experience:

Ellis-McNeal: Self-Employed/Retired.

King: Field Operations Consultant, McDonald’s Corporation; Incumbent Trustee, Flint Board of Education.

McGlown: Case manager.

Education:

Ellis-McNeal: MPA – Central Michigan University. Doctorate, Christian Leadership.

King: B.A., Political Science; currently pursuing an MBA and M.S. in Leadership & Organizational Dynamics. University of Michigan.

McGlown: Limited Licensed Bachelor of Social Work (LLBSW).

How long have you lived in the Flint School District?

Ellis-McNeal: 25 years.

King: 24 years.

McGlown: 41 years.

What boards, community organizations, or other volunteer initiatives are you involved with, if any?

Ellis-McNeal: FBOE, Democracy Defense League, IOWA Univ Edu/Research.

King: Michigan State Teacher Tenure Commission, appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer; Dort Financial Credit Union Governance Committee.

McGlown: Flint Housing Commission, Community Foundation of Greater of Flint- NSGP, Uma Strong Marshall Outreach.

Do you promise voters that you will file your campaign finance statements by all required pre- and post-election deadlines for the general election? If not, have you filed a Reporting Waiver and do you promise voters that your campaign will not receive or expend more than $1,000 in your election bid, per that waiver’s requirement?

Ellis-McNeal: Yes.

King: Yes.

McGlown: Yes

What connection(s) do you have to Flint Community Schools?

Ellis-McNeal: President, Flint Community Schools Board of Education.

King: I was elected to the Flint Board of Education in November 2022 and have had the privilege of serving as a trustee, working alongside my fellow board members and district leadership to serve Flint students, families, staff, and our community.

McGlown: I serve some of their students through a summer reading program with a nonprofit.

Why did you decide to run (or seek re-election) for the Board of Education?

Ellis-McNeal: I am seeking re-election to ensure the completion of the new school by 2028. The district has a three-year academic performance goal set by the Michigan Department of Education, with a key performance indicator target of 9% per year. The district has 3 years to increase state exam scores. The current board has received training and is developing KPI tracking to monitor progress. The current board is working on completing and amending the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan with measurable outcomes. The current FBOE is State and National Certified in Governance, and it will take new members approximately 3 years to follow the R4 plan.

King: Flint is home, and serving our community is a responsibility I take seriously. I understand that progress requires collaboration, preparation, accountability, and a willingness to work with others, even when we do not always agree. When I joined the board nearly four years ago, our district faced significant instability and difficult decisions about its future. Since then, we have worked together to bring greater stability, make long-term investments, and move Flint Community Schools forward. I’m proud of the progress we have made, but our work is not finished. I remain committed to listening, asking the hard questions, and keeping Flint scholars at the center of every decision as we continue Lighting the Way Forward.

McGlown: My decision to run for the School Board of Education is deeply personal. I experienced firsthand the impact a strong educational foundation can have on a young person’s future. Flint Community Schools helped shape who I am today, and I want today’s scholars to have the same opportunity to receive an education that prepares them not simply to overcome challenges, but to thrive, lead, and succeed.

What separates you from other candidates running for the Flint Board of Education?

Ellis-McNeal: I will highlight six years of school board experience, including two years as president and one as vice president, along with state and national governance certifications. I credited my collaborative leadership style in ensuring the board earned those certifications. During my leadership terms, the board renovated occupied schools, established a STEM/CUBE campus, secured $36 million in state funding and more than $100 million from the Mott Foundation for a new high school, and obtained $8.4 million for the demolition of an abandoned building. In my six years, absent twice. Expert training in understanding academic data, which is essential to the greatest outcome of students and district.

King: What separates me is the combination of proven governance experience, professional leadership, and a record of service. I have nearly four years of firsthand experience governing Flint Community Schools during a period of significant change and progress. I understand the work, the challenges we have faced, and the work still ahead. Professionally, I bring an operational and financial mindset, and my service on the Michigan State Teacher Tenure Commission and Dort Financial Credit Union Governance Committee has further strengthened my governance experience. I come prepared, ask hard questions, work collaboratively, and remain focused on keeping Flint scholars at the center of our decisions.

McGlown: What makes me stand out from other candidates is the combination of lived experience, professional expertise, and proven community leadership that I bring to the table.

I am a proud product of Flint Community Schools, an LLBSW, a behavioral health professional, a nonprofit leader and a community advocate. I have spent years working directly with children, families and individuals who are navigating complex challenges. I understand that student success is about more than test scores. It is about having safe schools, supported teachers, engaged families, strong community partnerships and the resources students need to reach their full potential. I’m not running just to hold a seat on the Board. I’m running to bring a different perspective to the table, strengthen the district’s strategic plan, demand accountability, build meaningful partnerships and fight for every student, support every family and create every opportunity for success.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district?

Ellis-McNeal: (1) The biggest challenges are: Ensuring Superintendent/Executive Teams receive all the necessary tools needed to increase growth and proficiency in passing MStep1/NWEA. (2) Reducing Deficit, (3) Better transportation, (4) Pupil attendance, (4) Enrollment, (5) Underfunding, (6) Parent participation/support.

King: The biggest challenges facing Flint Community Schools are improving student achievement, strengthening enrollment, maintaining long-term financial sustainability, and ensuring our investments in facilities translate into better opportunities for scholars. These challenges are connected. Strong academic outcomes and innovative programming help rebuild confidence and attract families, while responsible stewardship ensures we can sustain that progress. We must continue investing in our educators, strengthening instruction, and creating schools where Flint families choose to send their children.

McGlown: The Flint Board of Education faces several important challenges, including improving student achievement, increasing attendance, recruiting and retaining quality staff, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and ensuring that every scholar receives the academic, social, and emotional support needed to succeed. Looking ahead, the Board must also prepare for challenges related to evolving technology, workforce readiness, educational equity, mental health needs, and enrollment trends. As a board member, I would focus on strengthening partnerships with families and community organizations, advancing the Strategic Plan, and ensuring that every decision remains student-centered and aligned with the mission of preparing scholars to live, work, and contribute in an ever-changing society.

What do you see as the district’s greatest assets or opportunities for the future?

Ellis-McNeal: The greatest asset and opportunity for the district is to continually build trust within our partnerships, parents, students, and residents. One of our greatest assets is community engagement, which allowed the R4 plan implemented by the superintendent to be fulfilled. TRUST and Unity are the greatest assets for moving FCS forward.

King: I believe Flint Community Schools’ greatest assets are our students, dedicated educators and staff, families, and the community that continues to invest in their success. Our greatest opportunity is to build on that foundation. With major investments in our facilities, including a new high school, we have an opportunity to reimagine the educational experience we provide. That means strengthening academics, expanding career and college pathways, creating innovative programming, and rebuilding confidence in FCS so more Flint families choose Flint Community Schools. Our future is not just about new buildings. It is about creating opportunities inside them that prepare our students to thrive.

McGlown: I believe Flint Community Schools’ greatest asset is its people—our students, families, educators, staff and community partners. I see an opportunity to build on the district’s existing strategic plan through stronger accountability, community engagement, partnerships and data-informed decision-making. We have an opportunity to make Flint Community Schools a district where families want to remain, educators want to work, and students can see a clear pathway to success.

What would be your three top priorities should you be elected?

Ellis-McNeal: Once re-elected (1) Ensure completion of ZBB (Zero-Based Budget), which focuses on spending toward programs, contracts, and justifiable spending, and on unnecessary and questionable spending. (2) Completion of 2022-2027 Strategic Plan and start on 2027-2031 Strategic Plan. (3) Increase spending for IEP/Special Education/Special needs training and resources.

King: My top three priorities are student achievement, safe and modern schools, and accountability and stewardship. First, we must continue improving academic outcomes and expanding opportunities that prepare scholars for college, careers, skilled trades, and life. Second, we must ensure our scholars and staff have safe, modern learning environments while maximizing the investments being made in our facilities. Third, we must maintain strong fiscal oversight, accountability, and transparency to ensure our resources are aligned with student needs and the district’s long-term sustainability. Through each priority, my goal is to continue rebuilding confidence in FCS and bring our Flint kids home.

McGlown: If elected, my priorities will include strengthening and advancing the Flint Community Schools Strategic Plan 2022–2027, closing achievement gaps, supporting equitable access to resources and opportunities, and strengthening partnerships among families, educators, staff, community organizations, and other stakeholders.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of a violent or financial crime, and if so, how was it resolved? [NOTE: This question is not intended as a judgement on a candidate’s criminal history. We do not believe that a criminal history should be a barrier to anyone holding elected office. Rather, we want to provide an opportunity for a candidate to directly respond to voters in their own words if any public criminal or financial records do exist or public accusations that have been made that voters may be aware of.]

Ellis-McNeal: No.

King: No.

McGlown: No.

Do you have a campaign website or social media pages for voters to learn more about you?

Ellis-McNeal: Website: www.joycemcneal.com. Facebook: Joyce Ellis-McNeal.

King: Website: teamterae.com. Facebook: Team Terae. Instagram: @teamterae.

McGlown: Facebook: Dominique D McGlown. Instagram: @dmcglown26.