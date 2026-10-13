The October edition of The East Village Magazine is on it’s way to newsstands and mailboxes now, but you can see the digital copy below:Skip to PDF content
About The Author
East Village Magazine
The East Village Magazine is a community news magazine founded in July 1976 which publishes information about neighborhood preservation and improvement issues for about 15,000 readers in the Flint area. It is published by the Village Information Center, Inc., a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation, on the second Saturday of each month.
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