Published in partnership with Flint. Daily.

Genesee County voters will elect a new Probate Judge on November 3, choosing between experienced attorneys Andrea LeGendre and Ashley Prew to fill a seat held by retiring Probate Judge Jennie E. Barkey since 2006.

Probate Court has jurisdiction over a wide range of vital and often sensitive matters, including estates, wills, and trusts of deceased people, guardianship, conservatorships, protective proceedings, and petitions for mental health treatment.

Judges are elected to six-year terms in nonpartisan elections. There are two Genesee County Probate Judges, with the winner between LeGendre and Prew joining the bench with Judge Ariana E. Heath, who was elected in 2003.

Both LeGendre and Prew responded to a candidate questionnaire developed by Flint. Daily. and East Village Magazine editorial leadership. Their responses to our questions are below, in alphabetical order by last name.

All candidates in city of Flint elections, including certified write-ins, have been contacted at their publicly-available email address and phone number, as listed in their filing forms to participate in our election preview stories. More background about the questionnaire, our methodology, and the partnership between East Village Magazine and Flint. Daily. is available in our story announcing the collaboration.

We will continue adding links to candidate responses to our questionnaires to the list below and update it in future stories over the next week.

Andrea LeGendre Ashley Prew

Age:

Andrea LeGendre: 55

Ashley Prew: 38

Professional Experience or Relevant Background:

LeGendre: I bring nearly 30 years of legal experience, beginning as a law clerk to Probate Judge Thomas Gadola. For 25 years, I have served in the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, currently as Bureau Chief of the Felony Trial Division. My experience includes complex trials, supervising attorneys, and handling family and probate matters involving child abuse, elder abuse, neglect, and mental health.

Prew: I have been a probate attorney for the majority of my career. I represented numerous clients in probate court through some of the most difficult times of their lives. I helped clients navigate guardianships, conservatorships, estates, trust litigation, and mental health proceedings. After a decade of probate work, I transitioned to public service when I began working for Genesee County in 2022.

Education:

LeGendre: University of Michigan-Flint Undergraduate Degree; Thomas M. Cooley Law School Juris Doctor (J.D.) – Law Degree.

Prew: Juris Doctor: Michigan State University College of Law; Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Oskhosh.

What boards or community organizations have you been involved with?

LeGendre: My community involvement includes service with the American Red Cross, Voices for Children Advocacy Center, where I serve as Board Treasurer, the Elder Abuse Alliance, Michigan Board of Law Examiners, Genesee Career Institute, Genesee County Multidisciplinary Team, Genesee County Child Death Review Team, Zonta Club of Flint, and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

Prew: I am passionate about probate, education, public service, and giving back to my community. I am currently the Vice President of the Flint Rotary Club and have volunteered with many other community service organizations and non-profits throughout my career. This year, I provided 15 free educational workshops and lunch and learns at senior centers in the county to educate county residents about the probate court and how they can take steps to stay out of the court system. I look forward to continuing my career serving the residents of our county as the next Genesee County Probate Court Judge.

How long have you lived in Genesee County?

LeGendre: 50+ years, I love Genesee County.

Prew: My husband and I have been Genesee County residents since 2013.

Do you promise voters that you will file your campaign finance statements by all required pre- and post-election deadlines for the primary and general election? If not, have you filed a Reporting Waiver and promise voters that your campaign will not receive or expend more than $1,000 in your election bid, per that waiver’s requirement?

LeGendre: Yes.

Prew: Judicial Candidates are required to have an independent Treasurer. The independent committee is up to date on all required filings.

What things do you enjoy doing or places do you enjoy most about living in Genesee County?

LeGendre: I love shopping at the Flint Farmers’ Market, running races for local causes, exploring the downtown areas of our cities and townships, and supporting small businesses. I enjoy the Flint Institute of Arts and our Cultural Center, and visit the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library and McFarlen Library weekly because I love reading and learning. But what touches my heart most is taking my granddaughter to Crossroads Village and Stepping Stone Falls, places where I made childhood memories, later watched my daughter make her own, and now experience all over again through my granddaughter’s eyes. Seeing her excitement brings back the joy of my own childhood. Three generations of memories, laughter, and love connect my family to this community. Genesee County isn’t just where we live; it’s part of who we are.

Prew: My husband Adam and I love to take our kids, Ryan (10) and Elsie (6) to our libraries, parks, and family-friendly entertainment in Genesee County. We frequent the Sloan Museum and have gone to many of the local theater productions supported by the arts millage. The kids especially love the family-friendly events at the Capitol Theatre. We are thankful to live in a county that values placemaking and has so many wonderful places to visit and learn.

Why did you decide to run for Genesee County probate judge, and what makes you the strongest candidate for the position?

LeGendre: My legal career began in Genesee County Probate Court as a law clerk to the late Judge Thomas Gadola. Nearly 30 years later, I am seeking to return as Probate Judge. During my 25 years in the Prosecutor’s Office, I have gained extensive trial experience prosecuting serious and complex cases involving homicide, child abuse, elder abuse, and vulnerable individuals. As Bureau Chief of the Felony Trial Division, I lead and supervise attorneys while overseeing matters involving Family and Probate Courts. I have spent my career presenting evidence, examining witnesses, navigating complex legal issues, and advocating in the courtroom. This depth of trial experience, combined with my leadership and knowledge of the law, makes me uniquely qualified and ready to serve on day one. I am , also, honored to have the endorsement of Judge Jennie E. Barkey, whose experience and service on the Genesee County Probate Court make her support especially meaningful.

Prew: Throughout my career I have taken on roles, positions, and community volunteer opportunities that allow me to do the most good I can for the community based on my skills and the knowledge I have obtained through my education and career. Becoming the next Genesee County Probate Judge would allow me to use the decade of experience I have as a probate attorney to serve the residents of Genesee County. As the caregiver for my mother for the last seven years of her life and an experienced probate attorney, I understand the challenges, grief, and pain the families in the probate court experience during some of the most difficult times in their lives. I will not only bring legal expertise to the bench, but I will be balanced and have the compassion needed for the individuals going through probate court proceedings.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing Genesee County Probate Court, and how would you address them if elected?

LeGendre: One of the greatest challenges facing Probate Court is ensuring meaningful access to justice, particularly for individuals who cannot afford an attorney. Probate matters are often emotionally difficult and legally complex. I would work to improve access to understandable court information, plain-language forms, and available legal assistance resources. I also support exploring electronic filing, expanding appropriate use of remote hearings, and implementing proactive case management to reduce unnecessary delays. The goal is a court that operates efficiently while remaining accessible, responsive, and respectful to the families it serves.

Prew: I see the greatest challenge facing the courts today as lack of resources and access to affordable legal representation. Access to affordable legal representation is especially challenging in the Probate Court because unlike in criminal proceedings, there is not an automatic right to counsel in the probate court. Those in the probate court are often every day people trying to navigate extremely difficult and stressful times in their life. They are not only facing trauma and grief, they also are often left unrepresented to navigate the difficult court system and procedural rules. I believe a courtroom should clearly follow procedure and the law, but also shows understanding and compassion to people in the court who are unable to afford representation.

Probate Court handles sensitive matters involving children, guardianships, mental health, and estates. How do you ensure that people appearing before the court are treated fairly, respectfully, and consistently, regardless of their circumstances?

LeGendre: Every person entering a courtroom deserves dignity, respect, and a fair opportunity to be heard. Throughout my career, I have worked with children, families, victims, and vulnerable individuals facing difficult and often traumatic circumstances. I believe in a trauma-informed approach that recognizes how trauma can affect a person’s ability to communicate, understand proceedings, and participate in court. This means listening carefully, explaining procedures clearly, exercising patience, and treating everyone with compassion. As Probate Judge, I would apply the law consistently, safeguard each person’s rights, and ensure that every decision is grounded in the facts, applicable law, and impartial judgment.

Prew: I have extensive experience representing clients in probate court proceedings. During my decade of probate work I represented guardians, conservators, individuals involved in proceedings governed by the mental health code, personal representatives and beneficiaries in decedents estates, and trustees and beneficiaries in contested trust litigation. Probate courts become involved when individuals are going through extremely difficult situations and life circumstances. Because I represented clients on all sides of probate matters, I have a unique understanding of the impact of the decisions made in the probate court. I have seen first hand how the decisions made from the bench affect the lives of individuals in the court. I will ensure that I apply the probate law not only correctly, but in ways that will strive to bring the best outcomes to all parties involved even in difficult situations.

How would you balance the need for timely case resolution with the care and attention required in complex cases involving vulnerable individuals and families?

LeGendre: Effective case management is essential to ensuring timely resolutions without compromising fairness or due process. My extensive trial experience, handling complex cases and supervising attorneys, has prepared me to manage demanding caseloads, evaluate evidence, and make well-reasoned decisions. As Probate Judge, I would prioritize urgent matters involving the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals, establish clear timelines, and minimize unnecessary delays. Every case deserves careful preparation, appropriate attention, and a meaningful opportunity for all parties to be heard. My goal would be a court that operates efficiently, protects individual rights, and delivers timely, thoughtful decisions grounded in the law.

Prew: Docket management and efficient court administration systems are necessary for timely case resolution. I would work with the court administration staff to suggest incremental changes to improve the efficiency of how we provide notices and schedule cases on the docket. When on the bench, I would aim to schedule cases in a matter where sufficient time can be given to each matter based on the issue before the court and what needs to be accomplished during the different types of hearings on the docket. I learned from practicing probate law not only in Genesee County, but in other counties across Michigan that the best probate judges are well prepared for cases and also have the compassion and demeanor necessary to be a calming presence on the bench. Because I practiced in probate courts for so long, I understand how the flow of hearings and other proceedings before the court can be efficiently scheduled and heard without compromising the level of attention provided to each case.

What are the best ways for judges to ensure public confidence in the impartiality, integrity, and transparency of Genesee County Probate Court?

LeGendre: Public confidence in Probate Court must be earned through integrity, impartiality, and accountability. Judges must apply the law consistently, make decisions based on the evidence, and ensure that every person receives a fair opportunity to be heard, regardless of background or circumstances. Transparency means explaining court procedures and decisions in understandable language while protecting confidential information. Judges must uphold the highest ethical standards, avoid conflicts of interest and even the appearance of favoritism, and remain independent of outside influences. I believe public trust is strengthened when people see a court that operates openly, treats everyone with respect, and demonstrates fairness through its actions, not merely its words.

Prew: A judge’s impartiality is demonstrated by adherence to the Michigan Judicial Canons which set forth our state’s judicial ethics rules. It is imperative for a judge to follow the ethical standards set forth in our state and not engage in behavior that may even suggest impropriety. In addition, when making decisions in court, one of the most important skills a judge should have is the ability to listen. Listening to the parties before the court thoughtfully and with the appropriate demeanor is imperative for the serious matters that are before the probate court. When ruling, I believe it is important for the judge to state on the record the reasons for the ruling based on the facts and circumstances because it not only establishes the record for a potential appeal, but it also provides transparency to the parties about why the court decided to rule in a particular way.

Do you have a campaign website or social media pages for voters to learn more about you?

LeGendre: Website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Prew: Website, Facebook, and Instagram.