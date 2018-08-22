Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy describes how your personal information is collected, used, and shared when you visit or make a donation from our website, https://www.eastvillagemagazine.org (henceforth referred to as the “Site”).

Personal Information We Collect

When you visit the Site, we automatically collect certain information about your device, including information about your web browser, IP address, and time zone of your device. Additionally, as you browse the Site, we collect information about the individual web pages or products that you view, what websites or search terms referred you to the Site, and information about how you interact with the Site. We refer to this automatically-collected information as “Device Information.”

We collect Device Information using the following technologies:

“Cookies” are data files that are placed on your device or computer and often include an anonymous unique identifier. For more information about cookies, and how to disable cookies, visit http://www.allaboutcookies.org.

“Log files” track actions occurring on the Site, and collect data including your IP address, browser type, Internet service provider, referring/exit pages, and date/time stamps.

Additionally when you make a donation through the Site, we collect certain information from you, including your name, payment information (including credit card numbers, email address, and phone number. We refer to this information as “Donor Information.” We discard this information once your donation has been processed.

Finally, we collect e-mail addresses for the purpose of providing notifications of site updates, newly published stories, editions, or other important events. We do not share, provide, or sell this information with any outside organization, company, or individuals in any way, shape, or form.

When we talk about “Personal Information” in this Privacy Policy, we are talking both about Device Information and Donor Information.

How We User Personal Information

We use the Donor Information that we collect generally to process any donations placed through this Site, including processing your payment information and providing you with confirmations. Once that has completed, we discard your information. We do not store personal information and payment information.

Sharing Your Personal Information

We do not share your Personal Information with third party advertisers.

Do Not Track

Please note that we do not yet alter our Site’s data collection and use practices when we see a Do Not Track signal from your browser. We are working to accomplish these functions.

Your Rights

If you are a European resident, you have the right to access personal information we hold about you and to ask that your personal information be corrected, updated, or deleted. If you would like to exercise this right, please contact us through the contact information below.

Data Retention Policy

When you make a donation through the Site, we do not maintain your donor information one your donation has been received.

Changes

We may update this privacy policy from time to time in order to reflect, for example, changes to our practices or for other operational, legal or regulatory reasons.

Contact Us

For more information about our privacy practices, if you have questions, or if you would like to make a complaint, please use the contact form, or correspond by mail using the details provided below:

ATTN: Editor

Village Information Center, Inc.

720 East Second Street,

Flint, MI, 48503,

United States