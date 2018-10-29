News Brief: “Truth, Racial Healing, Transformation” theme of Nov. 8 discussion

Three community organizations are together inviting Flint residents to discuss racism and other community issues, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, 4119 Saginaw St.

The SBEV, the Community Foundation of Greater Flint and the Crim Foundation host the “Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation” Conversation to gather participants’ insights on problems, progress and how to heal the city. The event is funded and facilitated by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

More info and registration here.

–EVM Staff.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

