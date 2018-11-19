News Brief: Annual Santa Run/Walk to create merry sea of red downtown Dec. 1

The YMCA of Greater Flint hosts its Annual Family Santa Run/Walk Dec. 1, with events for all ages and a “virtual run” for those who cannot participate.

Participants in all but the children’s quarter-mile dash will receive a five-piece Santa suit, including beard. Children in the quarter-mile “Reindeer Run” will receive reindeer antlers.

Santa’s Workshop opens at 10:30 a.m., with face painting and crafts. The Flint Arrowhead Barbershop Chorus performs at the start line at 11:15 a.m. The Reindeer Run begins at 11:45. The Santa Run and Walk begins at noon.

Proceeds support YMCA youth programming.

Registration is $15-30 plus a $2-2.50 service charge, depending on age and event. Register online here.

–EVM Staff

