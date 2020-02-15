League of Women Voters gala celebrates 100 years with history, speeches, unveilings

By Jan Worth-Nelson

The League of Women Voters of the Flint Area celebrated its 100th birthday at Factory One Friday night, Valentine’s Day, with a gala that offered a lot of love to democracy, to the vote, and to the progress of women reaching elected office at all levels.

The theme of the celebration, “Empowering Voters: Defending Democracy,” drew support in remarks from a half-dozen speakers, including U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, Mayor Sheldon Neeley, County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, and retired Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Judith Fullerton, who offered a timeline of women’s progress over three centuries in her keynote address.

Actors Shelley Hoffman and Brian Haggard performed a historical skit in character as Anna Howard Shaw, a physician, ordained minister and leader in the women’s suffrage movement; and Theodore Roosevelt, a champion for women’s rights in the decade leading up to passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granting women the vote in 1919.

In the part of the program called “Honoring Heroines and Humanitarians,” Mott Community College faculty member and sculptor Jane Trotter and two of her students, Jan Hanson and Dee Moreno, unveiled five new statues, joining a previously finished bust of the late beloved community activist Sybyl Atwood. The new sculptures are:

Mona Hanna-Attisha, M.D, presented by Ingrid Halling. Hanna-Attisha is the Hurley Medical Center pediatrician who became a significant voice for those harmed by the Flint water crisis. Artist Jan Hanson completed that statue.

Olive Rankin Beasley, presented by Cha’Ris Lee. Beasley, who has been called the “matriarch of the civil rights movement in Flint,” devoted her life to racial equality and racial harmony. Jan Hanson created that bust.

Claressa Shields, presented by Bryant Nolden, in his capacity as executive director of Berston Fieldhouse, where Shields trained. She is the Flint boxer and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, now established in a professional boxing career. Sculptor Dee Moreno created that sculpture.

Edith Prunty Spencer, presented by Pegge Adams, a leader and active member of the Flint NAACP for more than 60 years and a tireless champion for all. Trotter completed that sculpture.

Frances Willson Thompson, presented by Karima Amlani. Thompson was a donor and philanthropist for many causes and projects in the Flint area, including the Frances Willson Thomson library, and the Critical Issues Forum at the UM-Flint. Trotter also completed the Thompson bust.

Trotter said the destinations of the sculptures, which she suggested were needed to add balance to the plethora of male pioneers such as Billy Durant, Charles Stewart Mott and others whose forms have appeared around the city in recent years, have not yet been determined.

In honoring the women selected to have busts created of them, the LWV program said “Acknowledging the historical and meaningful contributions of women is an important element of equity too often neglected in society.”

Awards also were part of the observance. Jane Richardson and Jeanette Hall were honored for 50 years as LWV members, and Linda Hoff, president of the LWV Flint Area chapter, received the “Making Democracy Work” Award.

