Flint City Hall closed for second day Thursday because of weather

This just in from Candice Mushatt, City of Flint public information officer:

“FLINT, Mich. — Please be advised that due to extremely cold temperatures the Flint Municipal Center (City Hall) will be closed starting Thursday, Jan. 31 and will remain closed until 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

All essential employees should report to the office as usual.

Residents are asked to stay off of the roads unless absolutely necessary and to remove vehicles off of the streets to allow trucks easier access as they continue to plow snow.

Your cooperation is appreciated, stay safe and warm.”

