News brief: Montessori registering students now; open house Thursday

Montessori for Flint is now registering students in pre-K through grade 4 for the 2019-2020 school year, and invites parents to an open house 4:30 – 6 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at Durant Tuuri Mott Elementary School, 1518 University Ave.

The open house offers a chance to meet teachers, try out Montessori curriculum, and explore classrooms.

For more information, call 810-610-7209. To complete your child’s application for school, click here.

Banner photo from Paul Jordan blog entry, Flint Neighborhoods United, Dec. 16, 2016.

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

