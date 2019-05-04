This Month in the Village: May features live music, story time, Jersey Boys, Flint City Bucks and more

Compiled and selected by Meghan Christian

Wellness at the Wheel

Mon – Sat.

Various times

The Ferris Wheel, 615 S. Saginaw St., 6th floor

810-213-4710

Admission: $12

Health and well-being classes offered at the Ferris Wheel.

Monday

Hatha Yoga–5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Rise and Shine Yoga–7:00 a.m.

Hatha Yoga– 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Hatha Yoga

5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Hatha Yoga – 8:15 a.m.

Mindful Movement Dance – 5:30 p.m.

Game Space

May 2 and 16

6:30-9 p.m.

Factory Two, 129 N. Grand Traverse.

810-354-7766

Admission: Free

Come play games at Factory Two. Bring your favorite board game, card game, or tabletop game every first and third Thursday of the month!

Flint City Bucks vs Detroit City

May 4

7 p.m.

Atwood Stadium, 701 University Ave.

810-762-9735

Admission: $5-15

Come see the inaugural game of the Flint City Bucks as they take on Detroit City in a friendly match at Kettering’s Atwood Stadium. Tickets available on Ticketmaster and at the stadium on game day two hours before kick off.

An Evening With Todd Gilbert at Tenacity

May 4

7-10 p.m.

Tenacity Brewing, 119 N. Grand Traverse

810-339-6676

Admission: Free

Todd Gilbert’s back for another show at Tenacity Brewing. Enjoy rock from the 60s, 70s, and more.

Family Storytime at Applewood: Look! Flowers!by Stephanie Calmenson

May 10

11:30 p.m.

Applewood Estate, 1400 E. Kearsley St.

Admission: Free

Storytime at Applewood Estate every Friday at 11:30 a.m. Online registration is strongly encouraged as supplies are limited. RSVP: tinyurl.com/applewoodstorytime

May Art Walk

May 10

6 p.m.

Various Locations Downtown

Admission: Free

Food, drink, and art at various locations downtown.

May Flint Symphony Orchestra Concert

May 11

7:30 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $10-65

An evening of music with the musicians from Flint’s Symphony Orchestra performing music from Mahler’s Resurrection.

Second Sunday Brunch

May 12

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cork on Saginaw, 635 S. Saginaw St.

810-422-9625

To make a reservation, call 810-422-9625.

Jersey Boys

May 14

7:30 p.m.

The Whiting, 1241 E. Kearsley St.

810-237-7333

Admission: $32-72

A behind the scenes look at Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in the Tony-award winning musical Jersey Boys.Visit http://tickets.thewhiting.com/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=7912for tickets.

Drag Queen Bingo at Totem

May 17

8 p.m.

Totem Books, 620 W. Court St.

Admission: $30 in advance, $35 at the door

Drag performances, live music, bingo, and refreshments at Totem Books.

Dinner Under the Lights

May 17

5:30 p.m.

Buckham and Brush alleys

http://friendsofthealley.org/

Admission: $75, includes two drink tickets (wine and beer)

Back for another summer of events, enjoy a menu of Vietnamese/Soul food with the Friends of the Alley non-profit based downtown. All funds raised go toward beautifying the alleys and hosting future events.

Flint Flower Daze 2019

May 18 and May 25

6:30-9 p.m.

Flint Farmers’ Market, 300 E. 1st St.

810-354-7766

Admission: Free

Shop a selection of annuals & perennials, trees, shrubs, Hanging Plants, yard art, and more while enjoying music and master gardeners.

