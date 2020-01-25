“Voice of the River” celebration Jan. 30 to honor Ridgway White, volunteers

The annual “Voice of the River” celebration of the Flint River Watershed Coalition (FRWC) will this year honor Ridgway White, president and CEO of the C. S. Mott Foundation, “for his personal and professional dedication to ensuring safe, easy, and ample access to the Flint River.”

The event, which also includes an overview of the Flint River and its watershed, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Factory One, 303 W. Water St. Other features are a raffle, auction, and food provided by Redwood Steakhouse. This year’s theme is “20/20 Vision for the Watershed.”

“We’re excited to share our 20/20 vision for the watershed,” said FRWC Executive Director Rebecca Fedewa. “We’re looking back on some amazing changes over the years for the Flint River, as well as charting a path for the river for the next 20 years.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.FlintRiver.org, by calling 810-767-6490, or emailing ewesthoff@flintriver.org. Payment can be made at the door, but the FRWC requests an RSVP for planning purposes.

The full list of this year’s award winners to be honored at the event is as follows:

Olof Karlstrom Impact Award: Ridgway White, president, CEO and Chair of the C. S. Mott Foundation.

Joe Leonardi Leadership Award: Leyla Sanker, program manager with the UM-Flint Office of University Outreach, “for her work in building environmental education capacity in our watershed.”

Dr. Gary Pace Volunteer of the Year Award – Molly Dallaire, “for her long-term commitment to the FRWC’s water quality monitoring program.”

FRWC Service Awards – Departing board member Cheryl McHallam and Linda S Berker. Berker, a founding member of the FRWC, is being promoted to emeritus status on the board of directors.

Golden Gloves – To be determined–online voting ends Monday, Jan. 27. Visit the Flint River Watershed Coalition’s Facebook page to vote.

–EVM Staff

