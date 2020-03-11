Genesee Earth Week set to celebrate 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Genesee Conservation District (GCD) has announced its first annual Genesee Earth Week. Events will take place the week of April 18 – 25, 2020, launched by a kick-off party set for 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 17, at Tenacity Brewing, 119 N. Grand Traverse St.

Genesee Earth Week has a Facebook page and a website link for a calendar of events and activities throughout the week long event (geneseecd.org/geneseeearthweek). Volunteer opportunities also are available.

According to a press release, GCD initiated this movement by “convening partners who together collaborated in the planning of a jam-packed week with all things Earth, natural resources, and conservation.” The group encourages Genesee County residents to check-in and engage with the Conservation District and all participating partners in stewardship activities throughout the week.

“Deeply rooted in conservation since 1946, Genesee Conservation District (GCD) is a local unit of government that believes ‘Our Work is Life,’ ” the press release reads. “Together with partners, residents, and land managers, GCD conserves the natural resources necessary to advance the quality of life for all living beings.”

“GCD provides guidance and resources in environmental and natural resources conservation from planning to implementation in areas such as: local food systems, urban land reuse, production agriculture, reforestation, wildlife habitat, watershed management, and urban forestry management. GCD strives to create a more sustainable and resilient Genesee County.

“Since 2015 GCD has planted over 70,000 trees though local reforestation events, helped conserve 24,391 acres of farmland, and cycled over $9 million to the local economy,” according to materials provided by the GCD.

So far, partners involved in the Genesee Environmental Network include as follows: 100K Ideas, BEE Natural Farm, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint, Churchill’s Food & Spirits, City of Flint, Consumers Energy, Country Oaks Landscape Supply, Crim Fitness Foundation, Edible Flint, Epic Technology Solutions, Factory Two, Flint Fresh, Flint River Watershed Coalition, Genesee Conservation District, Genesee County, Genesee County Habitat for Humanity, Genesee County Parks, Genesee Habitat Young Professionals, Keep Genesee County Beautiful, King Avenue PLUS, Michigan Nature Association, Michigan State University Extension, Mott Community College, MSU Master Gardener Program, Neighborhood Engagement Hub, New Day Gardens, Soggy Bottom Bar, Tenacity Brewing, The Porch Project, United Way of Genesee County, University of Michigan-Flint, Young Democrats of Genesee County.

– EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

