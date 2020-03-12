Coronavirus updates from Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response Plan Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium are currently open to the public, and will continue to closely monitor the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus outbreak via the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). We have developed a COVID-19 response plan that prioritizes the health and safety of both staff and visitors. We are currently taking the following precautions: We will continue to disinfect all hands-on exhibits, classrooms, and other high-touch areas daily, and will increase frequency of cleaning.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are available for visitors in the traveling exhibits and family play area at Sloan Museum at Courtland Center Mall, as well as in the lobby and classrooms at Longway Planetarium. Disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer are available to employees in all work environments. Please note that the best defense against infection is still washing hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, and is preferred over hand sanitizer.

at Courtland Center Mall, as well as in the lobby and classrooms at Longway Planetarium. Disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer are available to employees in all work environments. Please note that the best defense against infection is still washing hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, and is preferred over hand sanitizer. Nitrile gloves are provided for staff who regularly interact with cash, exhibit props, and hands-on programs.

All sick employees should remain home. Any employees becoming sick during the workday should notify their supervisor and go home immediately. Paid sick time is available to all employees during the Coronavirus outbreak.

All work-related air and mass transit travel has been suspended. Sloan Museum at Courtland Center Mall and Longway Planetarium would close to the public under either of the following conditions:

1. All Genesee County school districts close due to COVID-19.

2. Federal, state or local governments recommend that all public venues close. Exhibits, Shows, Programs, and Events At this time, Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium will remain open with normal operating hours, and shows and events will continue as scheduled. In times of stress, it’s important to continue doing activities we enjoy with family and friends. As you continue to look to Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium for fun learning experiences with science and history, we ask that you take reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of illness, as you would in a normal flu season. This includes frequent hand-washing, maintaining social distance, and coughing or sneezing into your elbow. We ask that you stay home if you’re not feeling well so you can recover quickly. Community Resources We encourage you to use reliable sources of public health information to find out how you can protect yourself and prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We recommend the following resources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services