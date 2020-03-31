Genesee Health Plan reaches out to county residents needing health insurance coverage

In a press release issued today, officials at the Genesee Health Plan emphasized that though their offices are closed in line with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” coronavirus order, services to help residents with health care coverage continue by phone.

“Genesee Health Plan’s priority is to make sure people get the health coverage they need and have access to essential services,” said GHP President and CEO Jim Milanowski.

“Now more than ever, GHP’s health care enrollment services are needed to help those in our community have access to coverage amid the COVID-19 epidemic. GHP is an essential service because we provide access to health care coverage enrollment, ensuring Genesee County residents have access to basic health coverage.”

GHP serves individuals families and seniors who would not have access to primary and preventive health care services and provides basic health care coverage for adults who don’t receive health insurance from their employer, lost their job or don’t qualify for Medicaid, the press release summarized.

Here is the rest of the text of the GHP notification:

“Genesee County residents, including those who have been laid off or have recently lost their job due to COVID-19 and do not currently have health care coverage, can call GHP toll-free at 844-232-7740 or locally at 810-232-7740, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive the following assistance and services:

HEALTH CARE, SENIOR AND VETERAN DENTAL ENROLLMENT:

If you are a current GHP Member, including senior and veteran’s dental, all March GHP member coverage is automatically extended until April 30, 2020. All April GHP member coverage is automatically extended until May 31, 2020.

To apply to become a new GHP member, you can complete your application by phone. GHP staff will explain the documentation you need to submit to the office once we are open again to the public.

GHP’s Dental Health Coordinator continues to be available at 810-339-6392 to complete dental enrollments, answer questions and assist individuals who have dental emergencies.

If you are currently receiving health care coverage through Healthy Michigan or Medicaid, you will be referred to Medicaid Healthcare Application Assistance at 855-276-4627 or MiBridges. The GHP Michigan Department of Health and Human Services worker is available for questions and troubleshooting.

GHP HEALTH NAVIGATION services continue to be available by phone. Our nurses can answer health-related questions, concerns and medication questions. Spanish and Arabic-speaking community staff are available to provide medical translation by phone.

are available to provide medical translation by phone. GHP’s Veteran Health Navigator continues to be available to assist veterans with health care navigation and other resources by phone.

continues to be available to assist veterans with health care navigation and other resources by phone. Women’s Health Program applications can be completed over the phone by calling 810-339-6371. GHP COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKERS (CHWS) are available to assist individuals with identifying available community resources by phone. GHP’s PRESCRIPTION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM continues to be available at over the phone to assist members and Medicare recipients in receiving unaffordable medications for free or a reduced cost through FamilyWize, GoodRx and NeedyMeds.

“We want to make sure our community and current GHP members know that we are still available to help by phone with a variety of services,” said GHP Director of Operations Linda Gibson. “We are grateful to be able to continue our work over the phone in order to protect the health and safety of our staff and community members.”

“GHP is a nonprofit health care organization launched in 2001 to provide health care coverage and services to the uninsured residents of Genesee County. The plan has provided more than 90,000 county residents with doctor’s visits, cancer screenings, prescription drugs, x-rays and many more life-saving services since 2001. Learn more about GHP at geneseehealthplan.org or call Toll Free at 844.232.7740.

“Genesee Health Plan remains fully staffed by phone to help Genesee County residents with health care coverage.”

Despite closure of physical office, GHP providing essential services to assist Genesee County residents and families with health care coverage

Share this:

Tweet

Email

