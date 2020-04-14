Phone appointments required for Covid-19 testing; drive-through process begins Wednesday

Anyone wishing to get tested for Covid-19 must have an appointment for the drive-through process beginning Wednesday at Atwood Stadium, according to an announcement from the City of Flint.

Patients must call ahead for an appointment by calling the newly established hotline, 810-262-3685. The hotline opened at noon today, Tuesday April 14.

Hurley Medical Center will begin conducting the drive-through testing. In addition to having an appointment, patients must meet state testing criteria.

According to the announcement from the city, Hurley plans to offer drive-through testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the parking lot of Atwood Stadium, 701 University Ave., The stadium is owned by Kettering University.

As stated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services . Michigan’s testing priority criteria include:

Hospitalized patients.

Symptomatic healthcare workers.

Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: Long-term care or elderly living facilities. Jails or prisons. Homeless shelters. Residential foster care facilities. Other group living settings.

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.

First responders with symptoms.

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

“We are so thankful to Hurley Medical Center and Kettering University for stepping up to provide expanded testing options for local residents,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We are thankful for their service during these challenging times and we will continue working with our medical community as part of an ongoing effort to increase testing availability in Flint.”

“We as an institution are honored to partner with Hurley Medical Center to make Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium available for this important service to the community we call home,” said Kettering University President Robert K. McMahan. “In these unprecedented times, we must all pull together to keep our community safe and to provide assistance to those who are impacted by the spread of the coronavirus.”

Atwood Stadium is one of 13 drive-through testing sites in the state.

The full release from MDHHS is available at at https://www.michigan.gov/som/ 0,4669,7-192-47796-525481–, 00.html

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

