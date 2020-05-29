Mayor Sheldon Neeley on the death of George Floyd: “In his face, I see my own”

The following statement came today from Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley:

“The death of George Floyd haunts me. In his face, I see my own. I see my friends, family, and ancestors. I see Ahmaud Arbery. I see Trayvon Martin. I see a sea of faces whose names we will never know. In his death, I see our failures as a nation and society. I see the reality of our world.

“It is a painful reminder that we must persevere in our fight for equality. More than talk, we must also be willing to take action.

“As former chair of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, I have begun developing a statewide coalition of mayors to tackle the issue of racial disparities within our own state, develop policies to combat systemic racism and work toward lasting change.

“On a local level, I am pleased to say Flint Police Chief Phil Hart will bring additional training to our own police force as part of the Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation program through the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

“There is only one way to move forward: Together. We must actively build unity around the world and here in our own community.

“My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family of Mr. Floyd. I ask all praying people to join my family and I in lifting and strengthening them. Now more than ever, they need to know, and we all need to remember, that love is greater than hate.”

