City council announces budget hearings for April and May; new CFO joins hearing

By Tom Travis
The city council has announced a series of four hearings on the city’s 2023-2024 budget between April 12 and May 15. The hearings will allow city council and members of the public opportunity to hear from department heads on their budgets and to ask questions.
City Clerk Davina Donohue explained to the three council members present (Quincy Murphy (Ward 3), Judy Priestley (Ward 4) and Tonya Burns (Ward 6)) for Wednesday’s hearing that quorum is not required for a hearing to take place. During hearings the council does not take action nor make motions, according to Donohue.
A YouTube recording of the hearings is be available here.
New Acting Chief Financial Officer joins first budget hearing
Jane Mager has been appointed by the Mayor as the city’s new Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) replacing former CFO Rob Widigan who recently resigned. According to a press release from the city, Mager brings over 30 years of experience in corporate and non-profit accounting and leadership to the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer at the City of Flint.
Mager holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a master’s degree in Management and Strategy. “Jane Mager brings a wealth of experience to the City of Flint, and I’m confident that we are in capable hands as we continue through this year’s budget process together,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.Most recently, Mager worked for five years as Financial Controller for a local trucking company in Flint Township. Her career has spanned the automotive, facility maintenance, property management, media, and transportation industries, according to the press release.Mager started at the City of Flint in October 2022 as a temporary employee through the Robert Half Agency, covering for the former Deputy CFO during a maternity leave. When that employee decided not to return Mager applied for the Deputy CFO job. She received the position and became the permanent Deputy CFO on February 3, 2023.When the Chief Financial Officer position became vacant, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and City Administrator Clyde Edwards approached Mager about stepping up as Acting CFO. She assumed that position April 7, 2023.
As required by the city charter Mayor Sheldon Neeley presented the city budget to council in March.
“This budget offers a level of stability,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared in his budget presentation to City Council’s Finance Committee. The 2024 proposed budget of $63 million reflects an increase of more than $9 million from the 2022 budget and a $13 million increase from the 2023 budget.
Schedule of budget hearings
All hearings are scheduled to take place in the Dome Auditorium behind city hall. Parking is available off of Seventh Street or street parking. The schedule of hearings are as follows:
Wednesday, April 12
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Planning and Development
- Community Economic Development
- Parks and Planning and Zoning
- Office of Ombudsperson
- Fire Department
Wednesday, April 26
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Human Resources/Labor Relations
- Legal Department
- Department of Public Works/Transportation/Sanitation/Traffic
- Engineering/Street Maintenance/Water Treatment Plant
- Water Pollution Control/Water Service Center
Wednesday, May 10
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Police Department
- City Clerk
- City Council
Monday, May15
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Finance Department
- Customer Service
- Facilities/Maintenance
- Mayor’s Office
- Blight Elimination
- Public Health
The city’s budget can be viewed here or below.
EVM Managing Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com
